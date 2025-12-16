Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Madhuri Dixit, husband sell Juhu flat or ₹3.9 cr, doubling value since 2012

Madhuri Dixit, husband sell Juhu flat or ₹3.9 cr, doubling value since 2012

The couple had originally purchased the apartment in June 2012 for ₹1.95 crore. The latest sale price therefore reflects a 100%+ increase.

Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene have sold their Juhu flat for ₹3.9 crore
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
In yet another high-profile Mumbai real estate transaction, Bollywood actress rs. Madhuri S Dixit Nene and her husband Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene have sold their luxury flat in Juhu to for Rs. 3.9 crore, registering the deal on December 15, 2025, shows property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate consulting firm.
 
Located at Flat No. 41, 4th Floor, Iris Park, Deep Varsha Co-operative Housing Society, Military Road, Juhu (400049), the 780.13 sq ft carpet area property fetched a Rs. 19.5 lakh security deposit alongside the sale price.
 
The Nenes originally purchased the flat in June 2012 for Rs 1.96 crore, marking a strong appreciation of nearly 100% over 13 years amid Juhu's enduring appeal for premium residential buyers. The sale reflects consistent demand in Mumbai's prime western suburbs, where celebrity-owned properties often command steep premiums.
 
Details of the Property
 
The flat — Flat No. 41 on the 4th floor of Iris Park, Deep Varsha Co-operative Housing Society, Military Road, Juhu — measures 780.13 sq ft (carpet) 
 
The building sits within the upscale Juhu area, a micro-market known for celebrity residences and limited high-quality supply, contributing to its stable capital appreciation trends.
 
Transaction Value & Payment Breakdown
 
The total consideration recorded in the sale deed is ₹3,90,00,000 (₹3.9 crore), paid by the buyer Mrs Darshana Ghatlia.
 
A security deposit of ₹19.50 lakh was also paid as part of stamp duty consideration.
 
The buyers also availed a 1% stamp duty reduction under the Maharashtra government’s women-buyer benefit scheme, which is visible in the stamp duty calculation sheet within the deed.
 
In December 2024, Madhuri Dixit rented out a property in Mumbai’s Andheri West area for ₹3 lakh per month to Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd for two years, documents accessed by Propstack showed.
 
The 1594.24 sq ft commercial space (built-up area) is located in a building known as Morya Landmark II in Andheri West, the Leave and License document registered on November 13 showed.
 
The rent after 12 months will increase to ₹3.15 lakh per month, the documents showed.
 
The tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹9 lakh.
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Love dining and travel? This card now gives 6% cashback, zero joining fee

IBM leases space at Bengaluru's Embassy Golflinks for ₹2.4 cr monthly rent

Indian Investors' global bets surge 4x to $1.6 Bn; Tesla, Nvidia top picks

Dealmaking breaks all records as India clocks 270 transactions in November

Premium

Year-end fund review: Is underperformance cyclical or fundamental?

Topics :Juhu

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story