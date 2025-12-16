Madhuri Dixit, husband sell Juhu flat or ₹3.9 cr, doubling value since 2012

In yet another high-profile Mumbai real estate transaction, Bollywood actress rs. Madhuri S Dixit Nene and her husband Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene have sold their luxury flat in Juhu to for Rs. 3.9 crore, registering the deal on December 15, 2025, shows property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate consulting firm.

Located at Flat No. 41, 4th Floor, Iris Park, Deep Varsha Co-operative Housing Society, Military Road, Juhu (400049), the 780.13 sq ft carpet area property fetched a Rs. 19.5 lakh security deposit alongside the sale price.

The Nenes originally purchased the flat in June 2012 for Rs 1.96 crore, marking a strong appreciation of nearly 100% over 13 years amid Juhu's enduring appeal for premium residential buyers. The sale reflects consistent demand in Mumbai's prime western suburbs, where celebrity-owned properties often command steep premiums.