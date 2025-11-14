Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana: Eligibility, e-KYC process explained

Maharashtra has asked beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to finish electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) formalities before the extended deadline of November 18 as it wraps up verification for its flagship women’s welfare programme,

The scheme, launched in June 2024, provides Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women for financial independence. The state has made e-KYC mandatory to weed out ineligible entries and ensure only genuine beneficiaries receive monthly support. Officials have said the verification exercise follows the discovery of lakhs of doubtful entries, including male beneficiaries, during preliminary checks.

According to PTI, as of October, the Women and Child Development Department said that around 90 per cent of registered women had already completed their e-KYC. The government maintains that payments will continue only for those who finish verification within the stipulated window.

Who is eligible for the Ladki Bahin scheme? Women are covered under the scheme if they meet all the following conditions: Age between 21 and 65 years

Annual family income below Rs 2.5 lakh

They do not get benefits from other state welfare schemes

Aadhaar-linked bank account for direct benefit transfer The government directly transfers Rs 1,500 every month into the beneficiary’s verified bank account. How to complete your Ladki Bahin e-KYC Beneficiaries can finish the process online through the official portal. The annual verification requirement means women must repeat this exercise every year. Steps to complete e-KYC: Visit ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in

Select the e-KYC tab on the homepage

Re-upload necessary details, such as name, address, Aadhaar information, ration card number and income details

Submit the form to confirm completion What happens if you miss the deadline?