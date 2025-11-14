Kotak Multicap Fund doubles investor wealth in 4 years; AUM crosses ₹20K cr

Kotak Multicap Fund has completed four years with a major milestone: the actively managed equity scheme has now crossed the ₹20,000-crore AUM mark, while also doubling investor money since its launch in September 2021. At a time when equity markets have been volatile, this track record has pushed the fund into the top-performing multicap schemes in the country.

According to Kotak Mutual Fund, a lumpsum investment of ₹10,000 at inception (29 September 2021) would today be worth ₹20,678, translating into a CAGR of over 19%. This significantly outperforms the benchmark Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI, which delivered 14.48% CAGR during the same period.

The performance is equally strong for systematic investors. A ₹10,000 monthly SIP started at inception—total investment ₹4.8 lakh—would currently be valued at ₹7.61 lakh, generating a 23.68% CAGR. The top 10 holdings of the fund are The fund is jointly managed by Devender Singhal and Abhishek Bisen, and follows a disciplined multicap mandate allocating 25–50% each to large, mid and small caps. Key fund metrics show that the fund’s performance has not come at the cost of excessive risk: Portfolio turnover ratio: 39.20%

Sharpe Ratio: 1.01

Standard deviation: 15.29%

The Sharpe Ratio of 1.01 reflects superior risk-adjusted performance relative to the benchmark and category peers. Investment strategy: chasing earnings visibility

Kotak Multicap Fund follows a diversified, benchmark-aware approach investing in companies that are expected to deliver higher-than-industry earnings growth. "The recent changes in the stock classification has taken our weight of midcap and smallcap higher than what was being maintained earlier, it is just the classification led change and not an earnest attempt to increase the allocation of mid/small caps in the portfolio. We shall try bring it down in line with our model as we move ahead," the MF said in a statement. The fund house says it invests in sector leaders across large, mid and small caps, and the current allocation tilt is partly due to the recent reclassification of stocks, which has increased midcap and smallcap weight. Kotak says it will gradually adjust the allocation back toward its model weights.

Market backdrop: volatility ahead but India remains resilient Kotak Mutual Fund noted that the domestic equity market has been highly volatile in recent months due to: global geopolitical risks and wars

trade tensions and tariff threats

elevated global interest rates

earnings downgrades in some FY26 sectors However, the fund house believes the Indian economy is better placed than global peers. It expects: domestic-oriented businesses to remain resilient

government to reduce GST rates to boost mass and mid-market consumption

steady earnings recovery in select sectors, despite near-term volatility Why the fund doubled money despite volatility