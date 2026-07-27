Make engine protect the first rider you buy this monsoon season

The monsoon exposes motor vehicles to flooded roads and waterlogged parking areas. A vehicle may stall in deep water, and flooding can damage the engine, body, interiors and electrical parts. A standard comprehensive motor insurance policy covers many of these losses, but not all of them. Vehicle owners need suitable add-on covers to protect themselves more fully against monsoon-related damage and the resulting out-of-pocket costs.

A comprehensive policy covers damage caused by floods, inundation and water ingress following heavy rain. It also covers damage caused by cyclones, storms, hurricanes, typhoons, tempests and hailstorms. The cover also extends to landslides and rockslides triggered by heavy rainfall, and to trees or branches that fall on a vehicle during a storm. “If floodwater damages the vehicle’s body, electrical systems, upholstery, or other insured components, the insurer will generally pay for repairs, subject to policy terms, depreciation (unless waived), deductibles, and the insured declared value (IDV) in case of a total loss,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer, Insurance Samadhan.