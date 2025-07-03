Make My Trip told to compensate flier after wallet fraud: How to stay safe

MakeMyTrip (MMT) for failing to act promptly on fraudulent transactions and deducting cancellation charges without clear policies. The platform has been ordered to pay compensation of over ~1.37 lakh to the affected customer, underscoring concerns around digital transactions and consumer protection. A consumer court in Mumbai has pulled up online travel agency(MMT) for failing to act promptly on fraudulent transactions and deducting cancellation charges without clear policies. The platform has been ordered to pay compensation of over ~1.37 lakh to the affected customer, underscoring concerns around digital transactions and consumer protection.

What happened with the flier?

The customer had booked flight tickets worth ~1.48 lakh for his family’s Mumbai-Hong Kong travel in 2019. However, he received an SMS about ticket cancellations without his consent. The company refunded only a fraction of the amount, citing cancellation charges, even though the airlines had promised a higher refund.

Adding to his woes, fraudulent transactions through his MakeMyTrip wallet resulted in unauthorised bookings on other routes. Despite informing the company, the customer alleged that no timely action was taken to safeguard his financial details or investigate the fraud. The Mumbai Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission called MMT’s response “a lame excuse” and noted the company cannot escape its responsibility for protecting customer data. Key takeaways for consumers This case highlights the risks of online travel bookings and how consumers can safeguard themselves. Mohammad Reja, advocate at Guwahati High Court, suggests a few step Check Cancellation Policies: Always read the fine print on cancellation and refund terms. Avoid platforms with vague or one-sided policies.