Make My Trip told to compensate flier after wallet fraud: How to stay safe

A Mumbai consumer court tells MakeMyTrip to provide ~1.37 lakh in compensation after wallet fraud and refund issues. Learn key tips to protect your money and avoid similar booking nightmares

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
A consumer court in Mumbai has pulled up online travel agency MakeMyTrip (MMT) for failing to act promptly on fraudulent transactions and deducting cancellation charges without clear policies. The platform has been ordered to pay compensation of over ~1.37 lakh to the affected customer, underscoring concerns around digital transactions and consumer protection.
 

What happened with the flier?

The customer had booked flight tickets worth ~1.48 lakh for his family’s Mumbai-Hong Kong travel in 2019. However, he received an SMS about ticket cancellations without his consent. The company refunded only a fraction of the amount, citing cancellation charges, even though the airlines had promised a higher refund.
 
Adding to his woes, fraudulent transactions through his MakeMyTrip wallet resulted in unauthorised bookings on other routes. Despite informing the company, the customer alleged that no timely action was taken to safeguard his financial details or investigate the fraud.
 
The Mumbai Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission called MMT’s response “a lame excuse” and noted the company cannot escape its responsibility for protecting customer data.
 

Key takeaways for consumers

This case highlights the risks of online travel bookings and how consumers can safeguard themselves.
 
Mohammad Reja, advocate at Guwahati High Court, suggests a few step  
 
Check Cancellation Policies: Always read the fine print on cancellation and refund terms. Avoid platforms with vague or one-sided policies.
 
Secure Your Wallets: If using an online wallet, enable two-factor authentication and monitor transactions closely.
 
Act Quickly on Fraud: If you spot an unauthorised transaction, inform the platform immediately and file a complaint with the cyber police.
 
Document Everything: Keep records of emails, SMS alerts and transaction details for any future dispute.
 

Why this matters

Platforms like MakeMyTrip cater to millions of users across India. The commission observed that such companies should have robust Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for handling fraud and data breaches, but in this case, no such mechanism was presented.
 
For consumers, this ruling serves as a reminder to stay vigilant when sharing financial details online and to assert their rights in case of service lapses.  

Topics :air travellersConsumer compensationBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

