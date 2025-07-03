Senior citizen loses Rs 1.15 cr in cyber scam: Here's how to detect fraud

A 70-year-old woman in Mumbai was cheated of Rs 1.15 crore by cyber fraudsters who over six years posed as Income Tax (I-T) officials and exploited her trust by promising tax refunds to her late husband.

The woman filed a police complaint after she told her relatives about the money transfers she had made, PTI reported about a case that shows how cybercriminals operate.

According to PTI, the fraud began in May 2019 when the woman received a phone call from someone claiming to be an I-T official. The caller said the tax department wanted to refund money owed to her deceased husband but first required her to clear ‘pending taxes’ and penalties.

Believing the narrative, the woman began transferring money in instalments. Over six years, she made 50 transactions totalling Rs 1.15 crore into accounts provided by the fraudsters. She never received any refund. The deception was uncovered only when she confided in her relatives, who advised her to approach the police. A case has now been registered, and investigations are underway. How these cyber scams work This is a textbook case of what is known as a refund scam. Here are common features: -Scammers pose as officials from government agencies. -Emotional manipulation: They exploit grief, fear, or urgency to coerce victims.