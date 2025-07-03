Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Fixed deposit rates at 8.5%: What you could earn on your July investment

Fixed deposit rates at 8.5%: What you could earn on your July investment

Check a lender's financial strength and your liquidity needs when you select offer

Who is offering best fixed deposit rates? You must know before investing
Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
People planning to start a fixed deposit (FD) will have a range of options in July when interest rates as high as 8.5 per cent will be offered. Small finance banks offer the most attractive returns, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com.
 

Small finance banks

For risk-tolerant savers looking for high returns, small finance banks offer the most competitive FD rates:
 
-Slice Small Finance Bank leads with 8.50 per cent interest for a tenure of 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days.
 
-Jana Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank follow closely with rates up to 8.40 per cent and 8.20 per cent, especially for longer tenures.
 
-Utkarsh SFB is offering 8.25 per cent for FDs ranging between 2 to 3 years.
 
Most such lenders offer one-year FD rates above 7 per cent, which is a significant advantage for short-term investors.
 
This table lists tenures and rates of small finance banks
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
% Tenure
SMALL FINANCE BANKS
AU Small Finance Bank 7.25 2 years 1 day to 3 years 6.50 7.25 6.75
Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.60 888 days 7.25 7.25 7.00
ESAF Small Finance Bank 7.60 444 days 4.75 6.00 5.75
Jana Small Finance Bank 8.20 5 years 7.50 7.75 8.20
slice Small Finance Bank 8.50 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 6.75 8.25 7.75
Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.40 Above 30 months to 3 years 7.90 8.40 8.00
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.75 2 years 7.65 7.20 7.20
Unity Small Finance Bank 7.75 1001 days 6.50 7.25 7.25
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.25 2 years to 3 years 6.25 8.25 7.75
 

Private banks offer stability with decent yields

 
-RBL Bank and Jammu and Kashmir Bank offer up to 7.30 per cent, while Bandhan Bank, CSB Bank, and DCB Bank are offering around 7.40 per cent at selected tenures.
 
-YES Bank is providing 7.10 per cent for FDs between 3 and 5 years.
 
-Giants like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank offer returns between 6.25 per cent and 6.60 per cent across tenures.
 
These banks might suit conservative investors seeking safety with moderate returns.
 
Below is a table with detailed tenure and offering rates of private sector banks
 
Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
% Tenure
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Axis Bank 6.60 15 months to less than 2 years 6.25 6.50 6.50
Bandhan Bank 7.40 2 years to less than 3 years 7.25 7.25 5.85
City Union Bank 6.75 365 days 6.75 6.65 6.25
CSB Bank 7.40 13 months 5.00 5.75 5.75
DBS Bank 6.65 376 days to 600 days 6.40 6.45 6.30
DCB Bank 7.40 25 months to 26 months 7.00 7.00 7.00
Federal Bank 6.85 444 days 6.50 6.70 6.50
HDFC Bank 6.60 18 months to less than 21 months 6.25 6.45 6.40
ICICI Bank 6.60 2 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.60 6.60
IDFC FIRST Bank 6.75 2 years 1 day to 5 years 6.25 6.75 6.75
IndusInd Bank 7.00 1 year 1 month to 2 years 6.75 6.75 6.65
Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.30 888 days 6.75 6.75 6.50
Karur Vysya Bank 6.85 444 days 6.60 6.60 6.60
Karnataka Bank 6.75 555 days 6.60 6.25 6.25
Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.60 391 days to 23 months 6.25 6.40 6.25
RBL Bank 7.30 500 days 7.10 7.10 7.00
SBM Bank India 7.75 5 years 7.05 7.30 7.75
South Indian Bank 6.70 1 year 7 days 6.50 6.20 5.70
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.05 400 days (TMB400) 6.80 6.25 6.25
YES Bank 7.10 3 years to less than 5 years 6.75 7.10 6.75
   

Public sector banks have generally lower FD rates:

 
The highest offers come from Punjab & Sind Bank and Central Bank of India, which are offering around 7.00 per cent to 7.05 per cent for specific schemes like 444 days or special tenures like 2222 days.
 
SBI’s Amrit Vrishti scheme gives 6.60 per cent for 444 days.
 
For senior citizens, public sector banks may offer slightly higher rates with additional perks.
 
Below is a table with detailed tenure and offering rates of public sector banks
 
Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
% Tenure PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS Bank of Baroda

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.15 cr in cyber scam: Here's how to detect fraud

Premium

Evaluate OPD plans on sum insured, coverage, sub-limit, and network

'Right not a favour', says HC on pension to disabled kids: what law says

Gold bonds maturing in July delivering over 200% returns: Check details

All about RailOne, one-stop super app for various railway services

Topics :FD ratesfixed deposit ratesFixed depositsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story