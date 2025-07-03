Fixed deposit rates at 8.5%: What you could earn on your July investment

Small finance banks
|
Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|
1-year tenure (%)
|
3-year tenure (%)
|
5-year tenure (%)
|%
|Tenure
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.25
|2 years 1 day to 3 years
|6.50
|7.25
|6.75
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|7.60
|888 days
|7.25
|7.25
|7.00
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|7.60
|444 days
|4.75
|6.00
|5.75
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.20
|5 years
|7.50
|7.75
|8.20
|slice Small Finance Bank
|8.50
|18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
|6.75
|8.25
|7.75
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.40
|Above 30 months to 3 years
|7.90
|8.40
|8.00
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|2 years
|7.65
|7.20
|7.20
|Unity Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|1001 days
|6.50
|7.25
|7.25
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|2 years to 3 years
|6.25
|8.25
|7.75
Private banks offer stability with decent yields
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|
Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|
1-year tenure (%)
|
3-year tenure (%)
|
5-year tenure (%)
|%
|Tenure
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|6.60
|15 months to less than 2 years
|6.25
|6.50
|6.50
|Bandhan Bank
|7.40
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.25
|7.25
|5.85
|City Union Bank
|6.75
|365 days
|6.75
|6.65
|6.25
|CSB Bank
|7.40
|13 months
|5.00
|5.75
|5.75
|DBS Bank
|6.65
|376 days to 600 days
|6.40
|6.45
|6.30
|DCB Bank
|7.40
|25 months to 26 months
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|Federal Bank
|6.85
|444 days
|6.50
|6.70
|6.50
|HDFC Bank
|6.60
|18 months to less than 21 months
|6.25
|6.45
|6.40
|ICICI Bank
|6.60
|2 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.25
|6.60
|6.60
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|6.75
|2 years 1 day to 5 years
|6.25
|6.75
|6.75
|IndusInd Bank
|7.00
|1 year 1 month to 2 years
|6.75
|6.75
|6.65
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|7.30
|888 days
|6.75
|6.75
|6.50
|Karur Vysya Bank
|6.85
|444 days
|6.60
|6.60
|6.60
|Karnataka Bank
|6.75
|555 days
|6.60
|6.25
|6.25
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.60
|391 days to 23 months
|6.25
|6.40
|6.25
|RBL Bank
|7.30
|500 days
|7.10
|7.10
|7.00
|SBM Bank India
|7.75
|5 years
|7.05
|7.30
|7.75
|South Indian Bank
|6.70
|1 year 7 days
|6.50
|6.20
|5.70
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|7.05
|400 days (TMB400)
|6.80
|6.25
|6.25
|YES Bank
|7.10
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.75
|7.10
|6.75
Public sector banks have generally lower FD rates:
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|
Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|
1-year tenure (%)
