Fixed deposit rates at 8.5%: What you could earn on your July investment

People planning to start a fixed deposit (FD) will have a range of options in July when interest rates as high as 8.5 per cent will be offered. Small finance banks offer the most attractive returns, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com.

Small finance banks

For risk-tolerant savers looking for high returns, small finance banks offer the most competitive FD rates:

-Slice Small Finance Bank leads with 8.50 per cent interest for a tenure of 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days.

-Jana Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank follow closely with rates up to 8.40 per cent and 8.20 per cent, especially for longer tenures.

-Utkarsh SFB is offering 8.25 per cent for FDs ranging between 2 to 3 years. Most such lenders offer one-year FD rates above 7 per cent, which is a significant advantage for short-term investors. This table lists tenures and rates of small finance banks Bank Name Interest Rates (p.a.) Highest slab 1-year tenure (%) 3-year tenure (%) 5-year tenure (%) % Tenure SMALL FINANCE BANKS AU Small Finance Bank 7.25 2 years 1 day to 3 years 6.50 7.25 6.75 Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.60 888 days 7.25 7.25 7.00 ESAF Small Finance Bank 7.60 444 days 4.75 6.00 5.75 Jana Small Finance Bank 8.20 5 years 7.50 7.75 8.20 slice Small Finance Bank 8.50 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 6.75 8.25 7.75 Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.40 Above 30 months to 3 years 7.90 8.40 8.00 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.75 2 years 7.65 7.20 7.20 Unity Small Finance Bank 7.75 1001 days 6.50 7.25 7.25 Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.25 2 years to 3 years 6.25 8.25 7.75

Private banks offer stability with decent yields -RBL Bank and Jammu and Kashmir Bank offer up to 7.30 per cent, while Bandhan Bank, CSB Bank, and DCB Bank are offering around 7.40 per cent at selected tenures. -YES Bank is providing 7.10 per cent for FDs between 3 and 5 years. -Giants like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank offer returns between 6.25 per cent and 6.60 per cent across tenures. These banks might suit conservative investors seeking safety with moderate returns. Below is a table with detailed tenure and offering rates of private sector banks

Bank Fixed Deposit Rates Bank Name Interest Rates (p.a.) Highest slab 1-year tenure (%) 3-year tenure (%) 5-year tenure (%) % Tenure PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Axis Bank 6.60 15 months to less than 2 years 6.25 6.50 6.50 Bandhan Bank 7.40 2 years to less than 3 years 7.25 7.25 5.85 City Union Bank 6.75 365 days 6.75 6.65 6.25 CSB Bank 7.40 13 months 5.00 5.75 5.75 DBS Bank 6.65 376 days to 600 days 6.40 6.45 6.30 DCB Bank 7.40 25 months to 26 months 7.00 7.00 7.00 Federal Bank 6.85 444 days 6.50 6.70 6.50 HDFC Bank 6.60 18 months to less than 21 months 6.25 6.45 6.40 ICICI Bank 6.60 2 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.60 6.60 IDFC FIRST Bank 6.75 2 years 1 day to 5 years 6.25 6.75 6.75 IndusInd Bank 7.00 1 year 1 month to 2 years 6.75 6.75 6.65 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.30 888 days 6.75 6.75 6.50 Karur Vysya Bank 6.85 444 days 6.60 6.60 6.60 Karnataka Bank 6.75 555 days 6.60 6.25 6.25 Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.60 391 days to 23 months 6.25 6.40 6.25 RBL Bank 7.30 500 days 7.10 7.10 7.00 SBM Bank India 7.75 5 years 7.05 7.30 7.75 South Indian Bank 6.70 1 year 7 days 6.50 6.20 5.70 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.05 400 days (TMB400) 6.80 6.25 6.25 YES Bank 7.10 3 years to less than 5 years 6.75 7.10 6.75

Public sector banks have generally lower FD rates: The highest offers come from Punjab & Sind Bank and Central Bank of India, which are offering around 7.00 per cent to 7.05 per cent for specific schemes like 444 days or special tenures like 2222 days. SBI’s Amrit Vrishti scheme gives 6.60 per cent for 444 days. For senior citizens, public sector banks may offer slightly higher rates with additional perks. Below is a table with detailed tenure and offering rates of public sector banks Bank Fixed Deposit Rates Bank Name Interest Rates (p.a.) Highest slab 1-year tenure (%)