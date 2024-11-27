Stopover now a mini-vacay? Istanbul, Doha offering free stay, cultural tour

Imagine this: You’re on your way to a dream vacation, your flight has a long layover, and instead of waiting at an airport lounge, you’re stepping out into a world of new experiences. No longer just a place to rest between flights, layovers are becoming mini vacations in their own right. In 2024, cities like Istanbul, Doha, and Dubai are offering travelers the chance to turn their transit time into bonus travel, with free stays, discounted cultural tours, and seamless city access, according to Pickyourtrail, an international holiday brand, which has unveiled the top 12 travel trends for 2025, inspired by how India travelled in 2024.

Here are the travel trends for the coming year:

1. Travel where the Rupee rules - With favourable currency rates, destinations like Japan and Sri Lanka are emerging as hotspots for luxury experiences at budget prices. In 2024, younger travellers (median age: 31) led the charge to short-haul destinations like Sri Lanka, balancing affordability with unforgettable cultural and tropical escapes.

2. Turn layovers into mini vacays - Stopovers are the new holidays. Istanbul, Doha, and Dubai are offering free stays and discounted cultural tours, turning transit time into bonus travel.

3. Affordable luxury in unexpected places - Destinations like Perth (with flights starting at Rs30k) and Georgia are capturing the imagination of budget-savvy travellers seeking high-end experiences without high-end price tags. This trend echoes 2024’s family travel spending, where families allocated Rs 1.5-2.5 lakh for trips to value-packed luxury destinations like Bali and Thailand, balancing memorable experiences with practical budgets.

4. Set-jetting: travel inspired by pop culture - From Croatia’s Dubrovnik (Game of Thrones) to Dubai (Real Housewives), pop culture is shaping bucket lists. In 2024, offbeat spots like Dubrovnik and Koh Tao saw a surge as travellers sought cinematic experiences.

5 Travel smarter, not “peak-season” harder - DINK couples and remote workers are avoiding the crowds by travelling in off-peak seasons. Europe in autumn or tropical paradises pre- monsoon are becoming go-to choices. In 2024, travellers increasingly favoured quieter months to escape the bustle and enjoy cost savings.

6. Mark milestones in style - Milestone celebrations are going global, from 40th birthdays in Tuscany to family reunions in Iceland. In 2024, milestone travel made up 46% of trips, with

7. Travel for the show of it - Concerts, festivals, and sports events are shaping itineraries. Imagine seeing Beyoncé in Paris or Coldplay in Bangkok while exploring the cities. This trend mirrors 2024’s rise of event-driven travel, where experiential trips combine entertainment and exploration.

8. Luxury redefined: mad money travel - Ultra-luxury travel will dominate in 2025, with big spenders opting for Antarctica cruises, AlUla’s wellness retreats, and private overwater villas in Maldives. In 2024, DINK couples splurged heavily, allocating 60% of their budgets to luxe stays and high-end experiences.

9. Eco-positive getaways - Carbon-neutral hotels in Scandinavia and conservation-led safaris in South Africa are making sustainability a priority.

10. Digital detox in paradise - Retreats in Bora Bora and Seychelles are offering no-device escapes. In 2024, digital detoxes gained traction among senior travellers and busy professionals seeking to disconnect and recharge.

11. Sleep tourism: dream destinations - Sleep-focused retreats in Norway and Chile are catering to wellness enthusiasts. Restorative experiences like floating saunas and hot springs will be the ultimate indulgence for stressed-out travellers.

12. Travel with purpose: nature-positive adventures - Travelers are opting for meaningful experiences, from wildlife safaris in South Africa to conservation programs in Costa Rica. In 2024, purposeful travel emerged as a key motivator for families and senior travellers.

How 2024 inspired these trends

Couples dominated: With 51% of international travellers, couples, especially DINKs, opted for luxe destinations like Santorini, Maldives, and Paris.



Bengaluru took the lead: Accounting for 38% of bookings, Bengaluru led India’s international travel, with frequent trips to Italy, France, and Thailand.

Seasonal splits: Summer saw beach-loving travellers in Maldives and Bali, while winter drew snow-seekers to Switzerland and Finland.

Offbeat picks: Destinations like Koh Tao and Dubrovnik showed that travellers are ready to venture off the beaten path for unique experiences.