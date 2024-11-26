US immigration: Beware people posing as USCIS officials, offering support

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) warned foreigners about scammers impersonating agency officials. The advisory, issued on Monday, alerts individuals against fraudulent activities on social media platforms, emails, and phone calls.

"We will NOT contact you directly through social media platforms. We will only contact you through official government channels," USCIS posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Although USCIS did not mention specific instances of such fraud, the warning comes amidst a surge in immigration-related scams targeting individuals seeking to live, work, or study in the United States.

Rise in immigration fraud

In November 2024, three Indian-origin individuals in the US were charged for running a fraudulent scheme involving fake job offers to secure H-1B visas. They submitted false petitions to USCIS, misrepresenting job roles and salaries. If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison.

Closer to home, a visa racket was uncovered in Ludhiana in September 2024. The scammers posed as representatives of US-based firms, convincing victims to pay hefty fees under the pretext of visa processing.

The Delhi Police reported that 108 fraudulent agents were arrested at IGI Airport in the first six months of 2024, compared to 51 during the same period last year. This sharp increase in scams has prompted heightened scrutiny from foreign governments and stricter visa regulations for Indian applicants.

USCIS's advise

USCIS urged individuals to only seek legal advice from qualified professionals. "Make sure the person helping you is an attorney or an accredited representative working for a Department of Justice recognised organisation. Nobody else is authorised to give you legal advice about immigration matters," the agency clarified.

How to spot a scam

Scammers often complicate the immigration process to confuse victims and impersonate officials to gain trust. USCIS outlined several red flags:

< Emails that appear official but are sent by unknown individuals

< Emails with typos, incorrect spellings, or suspicious domain endings like .net, .org, or .com instead of .gov

< Offers to expedite cases for a fee or promises of quick approvals

< Requests to transfer money to individuals or pay fees outside of the official myUSCIS account

USCIS also warned against opening attachments from unknown senders or responding to unusual emails.

What to do if you receive a suspicious email?

Forward the email to the USCIS webmaster email box, which can confirm its authenticity. While the webmaster cannot answer immigration queries, they can provide guidance on reporting scams.

Report immigration scams

If you suspect an immigration scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by calling 877-FTC-HELP or filing a complaint online. Victims can also report scams to local or state authorities. USCIS assured that reporting a scam will not negatively impact legitimate applications or petitions in genuine cases.