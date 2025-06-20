Man compensated for lost airline baggage: 'Landmark' win for consumers

The Delhi State Consumer Commission last month asked low-cost airline SpiceJet to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to a passenger for losing his checked-in baggage that contained gold jewellery and expensive clothes. Legal experts believe the case could shape how airlines handle compensation claims.

“This case holds significant importance for consumers, particularly concerning their rights when engaging with service providers such as airlines. It firmly establishes that service providers cannot unilaterally impose terms and conditions without ensuring they are adequately brought to the consumer's notice,” said Chirag Gupta, associate partner at law firm Alpha Partners.

Gupta said the airline failed to show that liability-limiting conditions were properly disclosed. “This judgment reaffirms a fundamental duty of care upon service providers for goods entrusted to them, acting as bailees,” he said.

Hidden disclaimers Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, said the commission’s ruling (On May 27) clarifies disclaimers must be clearly disclosed. “Terms significantly affecting liability like ‘no valuables in checked baggage’ must be clearly and prominently communicated, not buried in fine print,” Razvi said. Airlines are obliged to deliver baggage safely, said Razvi. “A failure to do so is actionable as a deficiency in service. Even standard airline claims like liability per kg can be overridden by consumer commissions upholding statutory rights and broader standards of fairness.” Razvi noted that “compensation isn’t limited to tangible losses, mental agony from such incidents can fetch substantial damages,” referring to the Rs 1.5 lakh awarded for mental harassment in the SpiceJet case.