UPS for govt employees: How to shift to pension scheme as deadline nears

Scheme assures monthly pension based on average basic pay of last 12 months before retirement and after 25 years of service

Pensions
Image: Shutterstock
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
Central government employees using the National Pension System (NPS) must decide by June 30 if they want to shift to the new Unified Pension Scheme. UPS offers assured monthly payouts after retirement: income security that NPS does not have. Here's a guide about UPS.
 

Who can opt for UPS?

 
All Central government employees currently covered under NPS and in service as on April 1, 2025, are eligible to opt for the UPS. The scheme becomes operational that date.
 

Key benefits of UPS

 
Assured monthly pension: 50 per cent of the average basic pay of the last 12 months before retirement, after 25 years of qualifying service.
 
Minimum pension: Rs 10,000 per month if you retire with at least 10 years of service.
 
Family pension: 60 per cent of the last payout will be provided to the spouse in case of the subscriber’s demise after retirement.
 
Dearness relief: Similar to DA for government employees, DR will apply to pensions under UPS.
 
Lump sum benefit: 10 per cent of emoluments for every completed six months of qualifying service, paid at superannuation.  ALSO READ | Centre brings parity in gratuity under old and new pension schemes
 

How to shift from NPS to UPS online

 
Eligible employees can initiate the shift themselves using the official e-NPS portal. Here’s the step-by-step process:
 
Go to https://enps.nsdl.com and click on “NPS to UPS Migration” under the Unified Pension Scheme menu.
 
Enter PRAN and DOB: Provide your Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) and date of birth, then verify using the captcha.
 
OTP verification: You’ll receive a one-time password on your registered mobile or email. Enter it to proceed.
 
Declaration form: Accept the declaration confirming the final and irreversible nature of the UPS option.
 
e-Sign with Aadhaar/VID: Provide Aadhaar or Virtual ID to receive an OTP and complete the e-sign process.
 
Download confirmation: An acknowledgment number will be generated, and a downloadable copy of your migration form will be available.
 

Offline method is also available

 
Alternatively, employees can download Form A2 from https://www.npscra.nsdl.co.in/ups.php, fill it out, and submit it to their nodal office for processing.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :PensionsNew Pension SchemeBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

