Minimum wage rates hiked from October 1 as VDA revised; check new rates

Workers in sectors like construction, loading and unloading, security, cleaning, housekeeping, mining, and agriculture under central sphere establishments will benefit from the revised wage rates

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
The central government has revised the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA), resulting in a significant increase in minimum wages for workers in the unorganised sector. The revised wages came into effect on October 1.

Who will benefit?

The Ministry of Labour and Employment announced that workers in sectors such as building construction, loading and unloading, security services, cleaning, housekeeping, mining, and agriculture within central sphere establishments will benefit from the revised wage rates.
 

The new minimum wages are categorised by skill levels — unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled — and by geographic areas, classified as A, B, and C, according to the ministry.

Minimum wages for construction and maintenance workers

The revised minimum wage will apply to those involved in construction or maintenance work, including road and runway construction, building operations, and the installation of underground utilities such as electric, telecommunication, water, and sewer lines.

The new wage rates, including both basic pay and the Variable Dearness Allowance, will be as under:

>For unskilled workers, the wages range from Rs 783 in area A, Rs 655 in area B, and Rs 526 in area C.
>Semi-skilled and supervisory workers will now receive Rs 868 as wage in area A, Rs 739 in area B, and Rs 616 in area C.
>Skilled or clerical workers will earn Rs 954 per day in area A, Rs 868 in area B, and Rs 739 in area C.

>Highly skilled workers receive the highest wages, with Rs 1,035 in area A, Rs 954 in area B, and Rs 868 in area C.

The Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) has been rounded up to the nearest rupee following the decision of the Minimum Wages Advisory Board.

Effective October 1, the revised minimum wages will apply to workers involved in loading and unloading operations across the following sectors:
1) Goods sheds and parcel offices of railways
2) Other goods sheds, warehouses, godowns, and similar work environments
3) Ports and docks
4) Handling of passengers, goods, and cargo at both domestic and international airports

Minimum wages for watch and ward duties with and without arms:

The minimum wage rates, including the basic rates and Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA), applicable from October 1 for employees working in watch and ward (unarmed), are outlined as follows:

>For area A, the basic wage is Rs 637, with an additional VDA of Rs 317, resulting in a total daily wage of Rs 954.

>In area B, the basic wage is Rs 579, and the VDA is Rs 289, bringing the total to Rs 868 per day.
>For area C, the basic wage is Rs 494, and the VDA is Rs 245, bringing the total daily wage to Rs 739. 
 
First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

