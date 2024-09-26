Mixing art and athleticism, aerial acrobatics reaches for the sky

After being a gymnast and winning a Maharashtra government sport award, Aditi Deshpande is training people in aerial acrobatics. “Just as a person goes to gym, many want to learn aerial arts and come for my classes after office or school hours," says Deshpande about her academy Fly High Aerial Art in Mumbai. + Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The art – and sport – has people suspended in the air dance using silk fabrics, hoops, ropes or trapezes for support. Set to music, the performances combine strength and flexibility to create visually stunning routines. "For a layperson, these acrobatics definitely benefit in building the core strength as most of the time one is going against gravity. Also, you use a lot of back muscles during aerial silk which improves upper body strength, flexibility and balance,” says Deshpande.



In aerial silk, people wrap themselves in fabric before executing drops, poses, and spins. Aerial hoop is a circular apparatus made of Lycra that artists suspend themselves in to perform acrobatic tricks. Aerial rope is similar to 'silk' but performed on a single rope and it has the artist performing spins or drops. Trapeze is a bar suspended by ropes or wires where performers swing and execute tricks in the air. Straps has artists performing on straps attached to the ceiling, executing strength-based movements, flips, and holds.

Shows by aerial artists are regarded as a spectacle of athleticism and grace. Swiss artist Jason Bruegger and Indian hula hoop practitioner Eshna Kutty will perform at the Swiss embassy in New Delhi in October 2024 when the two countries are celebrating 75 years of friendship.



Aerial arts "require a high level of technique, so it definitely is comparable to sports like gymnastics for example. But since it is also a performing art it is not enough to present a technical routine only, but to actually create a piece of art, through movement, musicality and of course technique," says Bruegger. "My personal aim when I’m on stage is to impress people by showing what my body is capable of doing, but to also touch people’s hearts by telling a story with my acts.”

Is aerial art for all? “We have everyone from a 55-year-old man to a 12-year-old girl wanting to learn this aerial art from us," according to Zeel Soni, founder and master trainer at Aerial Arts India academy in Ahmedabad.



"Many of them have no background in working out and have bodies with little flexibility. I think people choose aerial arts instead of going to the gym as they are looking for a little adventure and want to do something cool and different. As for the equipment and infrastructure, we provide everything from crash mats, first aid and safety grip aid,” she says.

Soni has designed an eight-level aerial arts training programme that takes up to two years to complete. Level one to four introduces aerial arts while five to eight is the professional level. Training for each introductory level one costs around Rs 6,500 for one and a half months and Rs 13,500 each for three months per higher level.





Building upper body and core strength is essential for performing tricks and holding poses. Aerial performers have to be flexible to execute fluid and aesthetic movements. Since aerial arts combine elements of dance and acrobatics, a strong sense of body awareness and coordination is crucial.

“The body can be trained if you work with a good coach, but at the end of the day it is your own creativity and self-discipline that makes the difference but also spatial orientation and a tough mindset are very important. To be able to professionally perform as an aerial artist, you need to be very strong but also very flexible,” says Bruegger.



Aerial artists performing in circuses, dance shows or theatre can be paid from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and more. Studios in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune offer classes that are often bundled into packages based on the number of sessions. The cost of learning can vary based on location, the type of training, the instructor and the duration of the course.

Classes for beginners typically range between Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 per session. Monthly packages may cost between Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000. Intermediate and advanced classes may range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 per session while monthly packages can cost from Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000, depending on the level and frequency of classes. Intensive workshops (lasting a few days to a week) might cost Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000, depending on the instructor and duration. Private one-on-one sessions are more expensive, usually between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per session. Specialised courses in disciplines like aerial silks or aerial hoop may charge higher fees, usually Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per session, or around Rs 8,000 to Rs 20,000 per month for a structured course.





