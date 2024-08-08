Modular kitchens that are a statement of style, make cooking convenient

The family that eats together, stays together. To be true to the quote, families need kitchens that are modern, comfortable and reflect their lifestyles.

As many as 25 per cent of urban and well-earning Indians use their kitchens and dining rooms as hubs for "culinary experimentation", according to a survey by Godrej Interio, a home and office products company. Some 54 per cent of Indians prefer open kitchens, believing the design makes cooking and dining more participative. But 59 per cent favour separate kitchens to ensure that dining and living rooms look presentable. Indian families, the survey shows, want their kitchens to be functional and aesthetic. Modular kitchens merge the two needs.







"Complete kitchen solutions offer a comprehensive approach to designing and equipping your culinary space," says Vaishali Shah, general deputy manager, design (kitchen & home furniture) at Godrej Interio. "This includes custom cabinetry tailored to the kitchen's layout and storage needs, paired with durable and stylish countertops. High-quality appliances, plumbing fixtures like sinks and faucets are seamlessly integrated, while thoughtful lighting solutions illuminate work areas and create ambiance for a complete kitchen solution."

Invisible kitchens – a trend in modular design – subtly conceal appliances and storage solutions behind elegant panels. Such kitchens use exotic woods and rare marbles for countertops and backsplashes. They have voice-activated appliances, touchless water faucets and climate control systems.



Several brands sell a range of modular kitchens. Germany's Häfele offers kitchen fittings, hardware, and appliances. Godrej Interio, a part of the Godrej Group, sells kitchen furniture and modular kitchens for their durability and sleek design. Sleek (by Asian Paints) specialises in modular kitchen components like cabinets, baskets, and hardware. Hettich, another German brand, is well regarded for its hardware, fittings, and accessories for kitchens. Kutchina and IFB, which are primarily known for their kitchen appliances, sell modular kitchens too.

A kitchen's durability and appearance depend on the material it uses. “Your kitchen needs to be 100 percent washable, much like bathrooms. Today people keep bathrooms hygienic while kitchens are far from clean as they tend to use industrial materials like MDF HDF, particle board and wood ply which are the cheapest and the worst materials to be used for a kitchen,” says Vinod Jain, director at Magppie.



Magppie has a stone look alike material for kitchens which is "compressed clay technology with nanoparticles of silver and copper". It has a 25 years warranty and makes for a fully washable kitchen, it says.





"Kitchen has always been the spiritual heart of an Indian home. But over time, and with the industrialization, this kitchen has moved away from being the heart of the home to a modular kitchen which started getting produced in the factory. The extensive use of wood not only increases deforestation but also it is put together by glue which has a formaldehyde chemical that releases harmful fumes even leading to cancer," says Jain.



Here are some important factors to keep in mind when looking for a modular kitchen. Look for high-quality cabinets, countertops and hardware. Choose a design that optimises the available space and your cooking needs. The layout should promote efficiency, with the work triangle (stove, sink, refrigerator) planned to minimise unnecessary movement. Look for designs that offer smart storage solutions, such as pull-out drawers, carousel units for corners, and overhead cabinets, to maximize space utilisation. Ensure that the kitchen includes functional features that match your cooking and lifestyle needs, such as efficient waste disposal systems, built-in appliances, and appropriate lighting.

A buyer needs to check reviews and ask for customer testimonials. A good after-sales service can address future maintenance needs. A good warranty period and clear service agreements protect your investment and provide peace of mind. Depending on your budget and preferences, consider kitchens with integrated technology, such as built-in appliances, sensor-controlled bins, or soft-closing drawers.