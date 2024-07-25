For your next holiday, dip into a luxury pool villa by the sea, hills

When Harpreet Singh spent a weekend in the Jim Corbett wildness sanctuary in June, the best thing he liked about the resort was its pool villa.

Pool villas typically have multiple bedrooms, a kitchen, living areas, and outdoor spaces – all centered around a private pool. The villas are popular in resort destinations and sought after by travellers looking for an exclusive and secluded vacation.

“We stayed in a sprawling jungle villa with four bedrooms but the centre point was the pool. The pool had the latest amenities such as an in-built jacuzzi and hydrotherapy bed," he