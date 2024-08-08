Ambani, Bajaj, Birla collectively hold $460 bn, equating to Singapore's GDP

India's most valuable family businesses are collectively worth a whopping Rs 6,009,100 crore, according to a newly released report which has unveiled the country's most influential family-owned enterprises. The Ambani family has emerged as the undisputed leader, followed closely by the Bajaj and Birla families, according to the '2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses' report.

The leading three families, namely Ambani, Bajaj, and Birla, collectively hold $460 billion, equating to Singapore's GDP.

With a staggering valuation of Rs 2,575,100 crore, the Ambani family's Reliance Industries holds the top spot. Their dominance in the energy and telecom sectors has been instrumental in their unparalleled success.

The Bajaj family, known for its automotive and auto components business, secured the second position with a valuation of Rs 712,700 crore. The Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Aditya Birla Group, a major player in the metals and mining sector, claimed the third spot with a valuation of Rs 538,500 crore.





Other prominent names on the list include the Jindal family (JSW Steel), the Nadar family (HCL Technologies), the Mahindra family (Mahindra & Mahindra), the Dani, Choksi, and Vakil family (Asian Paints), the Premji family (Wipro), the Rajiv Singh family (DLF), and the Murugappa family (Tube Investments of India).

To be included in the list, a next-generation family member must be actively involved in managing the business or serving on its board. The valuations are based on data as of March 20, 2024.

The Bajaj family ranks second in the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses, with a value of INR 712,700 Cr. Led by Niraj Bajaj, the business focuses on automobile and auto components. Now run by third generation, the family business was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Pune. The Bajaj family has made significant contributions to India's automotive industry, maintaining a strong presence in the market.

Securing the fourth position, the Jindal family, led by Sajjan Jindal, with a value of Rs 471,200 crore. Their business primarily operates in the metals and mining industry, with the second generation steering its trajectory. The Jindal family's influence in India's industrial sector is profound, reflecting a legacy of determination and strategic vision. Their contributions to the metals and mining industry signify a commitment to innovation and sustainable growth, shaping the nation's economic landscape.

The Nadar family ranks fifth with a value of Rs 430,600 crore. Led by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the business operates in the software and services industry. Established in 1991 and now led by its second generation, the company is headquartered in Noida. The Nadar family has significantly impacted India's technology sector, sustaining a robust market presence.

The Mahindra family, ranked sixth, commands a value of Rs 345,200 Cr. Led by third-generation entrepreneur Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group has flourished under his exemplary leadership. This diversified conglomerate, with interests in automotive, aerospace, agribusiness, finance, and IT, has seen remarkable growth and innovation. Anand Mahindra's visionary approach and commitment to sustainability have propelled the group to global prominence, solidifying its reputation as a forward-thinking and impactful organization.

Ranked seventh, the Dani, Choksi & Vakil family commands a value of Rs 271,200 Cr. Notably, R Seshasayee, who isn't from the family, leads the business—a unique occurrence in the top 10. Their focus lies in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry. The Dani, Choksi & Vakil family's presence underscores their significant contribution to India's chemical sector

The Premji family ranks eighth with a value of Rs 257,900 crore. Headed by Rishad Premji, the business operates in the software and services industry. Founded in 1945 and now in its third generation, the company is headquartered in Bengaluru. The Premji family's imprint on India's technological terrain resonates deeply, showcasing their enduring significance in the market.

Securing the ninth spot, the Rajiv Singh Family commands a value of Rs 204,500 Cr. Rajiv Singh leads the business in the real estate sector, representing the third generation. Established in 1946, the family's legacy in real estate spans generations, shaping India's urban landscape.

The Murugappa Family ranks tenth with a value of Rs 202,200 crore. Led by M.A.M. Arunachalam, the business operates in the automobile and auto components industry. Established in 1900 and now run by its third generation, the company is headquartered in Chennai. Their commitment to innovation and quality has solidified their position in the market. The Murugappa Family continues to contribute significantly to the automotive industry, reflecting over a century of growth and resilience.

Key highlights

Ambani Family Leads: Topping the list, the Ambani family boasts an astounding valuation of USD 309 billion (INR 25.75 lakh crore), representing nearly 10% of India's GDP.

Next-Gen Entrepreneurs: The Adani family, supported by emerging generations, leads first-generation entrepreneur families with a valuation of Rs 1,544,500 crore, followed by the Poonawalla family, known for managing the Serum Institute of India, valued at Rs 237,100 crore.

Total Value Surpassing GDP: Collectively, the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses account for approximately $1.3 trillion in value, exceeding the combined GDP of Switzerland and the UAE.

Threshold for Inclusion: To qualify for this prestigious list, family businesses needed a minimum valuation of Rs 2,700 crore.

Market Insights: A remarkable 75% of the listed companies are publicly traded, while 85% of them sell physical products. The consumer-facing businesses make up 53% of the total.

Women and Leadership: 15 companies on the list are led by women, showcasing increasing diversity in family business leadership.

Educational Backgrounds: The University of Mumbai is the choice institution for undergraduate studies among family business leaders, while Harvard Business School tops for postgraduate education.

Sector Breakdown: The industrial products sector leads with 28 companies, followed by automobiles (23) and pharmaceuticals (22), emphasizing the diversity and resilience of these enterprises

The Benu Bangur family takes the crown with a staggering 571-fold increase in share price. Following closely behind is the Taparia family with a 387-fold surge.The Dharmpal Agarwal family completes the podium with a commendable 316-fold increase in share price.

Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi together account for nearly half of the listed companies, underscoring the economic dominance of these metropolitan cities.