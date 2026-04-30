Flexible payment plans offer time cushion, but hidden costs need scrutiny

Deferred payment and subvention models may carry conditions different from conventional home loans. “Buyers must check whether the payment plan is approved by banks,” says Mishra.

They should check whether the lender’s disbursal schedule matches the developer’s payment milestones. “Any mismatch between bank disbursals and builder demand schedules can create funding gaps and unexpected pressure,” says Bhatia. He adds that borrowers should also understand when their repayment obligations begin, whether they must service pre-EMIs during construction or the developer will service interest for a limited period, and when the full EMI burden shifts to them.