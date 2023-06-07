Nascent recovery in IT funds: Invest systematically, hold for long term

The sector has several inherent strengths. Says Arvind A Rao, founder, Arvind Rao and Associates, “The solid financial profile and strong balance sheets of companies within the sector will help them generate free operating cash flows. A stable employee turnover rate and increased focus on training should help manage manpower costs. A depreciating rupee will enhance the realisation from export earnings.”

Experts say the long-term outlook for the Indian information technology (IT) sector remains promising, notwithstanding the near-term headwinds. Says Vaibhav Dusad, fund manager, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, “Over the past years, Indian IT companies have transformed themselves to cater to the demands arising in the new digital era. A technology upgrade cycle, which started during the pandemic, is underway and is expected to last for the next four-five years.”