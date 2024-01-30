New IMPS fund transfer rules coming soon: Here is all you need to know

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) IMPS is one of the most popular methods of money transfer. It is an important payment system that allows 24x7 instant domestic funds, which is accessible through different channels like mobile banking apps, bank branches, ATMs, SMS and IVRS.
How does IMPS payment currently work? Immediate Payment Service processes transactions through person-to-account P2A (Account + IFSC) or person-to-person P2P (Mobile Number + MMID) transfer modes. With the migration of IMPS from ISO to XML, we have envisaged a convenient customer journey that shall be carried out with the help of Mobile Number and Bank Name.
What if multiple accounts are linked with one mobile number?
How much money can one transfer using IMPS? As per different media reports, one can transfer up to Rs 5 lakh through simplified IMPS without adding a beneficiary.
How to transfer money through IMPS? Here are the simple steps to transfer through IMPS:
- Open the mobile banking application
- On the main page, check for the Fund transfer.
- Choose IMPS as a method of fund transfer.
- Enter the details like MMID (Mobile Money Identifier) and your MPIN (Mobile Personal Identification Number).
- Enter the amount and confirm.
- Share the OTP received on the registered mobile number and complete the transactions.
