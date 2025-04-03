New Zealand's new golden visa needs ₹24.6 crore investment over 3 years

Want to live in New Zealand? Application for the country's revamped Active Investor Plus visa is now open. On April 2, 2025, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said geopolitical tensions were pushing affluent individuals to look abroad, with many eyeing New Zealand as a safer, long-term option. “I’m expecting that in the first month, we’ll get a lot of applications. We’re seeing a huge amount of interest out of the US. And we’re also seeing a lot of interest out of Germany and the rest of Europe,” said Stanford.

The new version of the golden visa comes with fewer conditions, lower investment thresholds and a simplified structure. It officially opened for applications on April 1.

Key changes to the visa

The Active Investor Plus visa now operates under two investment categories:

Growth: Requires a minimum investment of NZ$5 million over three years in New Zealand businesses or managed funds. Investors must spend at least 21 days in the country during the visa term.

Balanced: Requires a minimum investment of NZ$10 million over five years in bonds, stocks, new residential developments, or existing commercial or industrial property. The stay requirement is 105 days, though this can be reduced if investors go beyond the minimum threshold.

Also Read

Stanford said the second category was added to attract a wider range of applicants, especially those preferring less risky investment options. “Capital is highly mobile and in an increasingly complex world, people are looking for a safe and stable country to do business,” she said. “We are now making our investor visa simpler and more flexible to incentivise investors to choose New Zealand as a destination.”

Other changes since April 1, 2025

< The English-language requirement has been removed

< The timeframe to transfer and invest funds has been cut to six months from approval in principle

< A one-off extension of six months may be granted if applicants are unable to invest within the deadline

< Fewer residency requirements for investors opting for more active investments

< Cost of visa starts from NZ$27,470 (around Rs 13 lakh)

< Processing time: 80% of applications receive approval in principle within seven months

Investors can include their partner and children under 25 in their application. After four years of maintaining their investments, they can apply for permanent residency.

Looking to reverse the slump

The previous version of the visa had seen a steep drop in applications after rule changes were introduced in late 2022. Immigration New Zealand said just 43 applications had been fully approved since then, bringing in NZ$545 million in proposed funds. The actual amount invested was much lower, according to the government.

Before the 2022 changes, the visa was generating around NZ$1 billion a year in investment.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said the country had been facing a shortfall in capital after slipping into recession in 2024. It has since been overhauling foreign investment rules, forming a central agency to work with global fund managers, and creating temporary pathways for remote workers in an attempt to attract more skilled migrants.

New Zealand’s changes come as many other nations restrict or wind down their own golden visa schemes. Spain’s programme will officially ends today, i.e., today. The UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Greece and Malta have either shut theirs or tightened criteria.

Australia has all but scrapped its Significant Investor visa, which had required a minimum investment of A$5 million. The government said the scheme was being misused by wealthy individuals who put money into financial assets and property without contributing meaningfully to the wider economy.

What to remember

< If your application is approved in principle, you’ll have six months to transfer and invest the funds

< You can apply for a work visa during that period to enter New Zealand and make arrangements

< Your partner must apply separately for a visitor visa; dependent children under 25 can apply for student visas

< The visa allows you to live, work and study in New Zealand indefinitely