Nifty Next 50 outperforms all major indexes in Feb and is up 58.4% in a yr

In February 2024, Nifty Next 50 has emerged as a best-performing index with a growth of 6.68 per cent. The index has seen consecutive growth during the last three monsths, six months and one year at 22.85 per cent ,32.8 per cent and a 58.36 per cent, respectively, shows data analysed by Motilal Oswal.

The NIFTY Next 50 is an index for companies on the National Stock Exchange of India. It represents the next rung of liquid securities after the NIFTY 50. It consists of 50 companies representing approximately 10% of the traded value of all stocks on the National Stock Exchange of India. The Nifty Next 50 is mostly made up of smaller stocks, which makes it a space for higher returns and higher volatility.

Top constituents by weightage



In February 2024:

Nifty 50 rose 1.18% Nifty 500 rose 1.45% Nifty Midcap 150 declined by 0.30% Nifty Smallcap 250 has declined by 0.65% Nifty Microcap 250 has declined by 1.39%





Meanwhile, the midcap, small cap and microcap indices experienced a decline of 0.3%, 0.65%, and 1.39% respectively. After showing negative growth in January 2024, Nifty 50 showed positive growth of 1.18% in February 2024.

The realty sector maintained its upward trajectory and surged by 6.3%, leading as the top performer, while the FMCG index saw a 1.9% decline, marking it as the worst performer.

The Consumer Discretionary, Energy and IT sectors were the top three contributors to the overall returns of Nifty 500, resulting in a positive impact of 1.3%



Return contribution by sector – Nifty 500 Index

