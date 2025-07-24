Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bids open to run Delhi's Roshanara Club Cafe, gueshouse for ₹8 lakh/month

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has said it will offer licences for three years to a private company to run the Roshanara Clubhouse's cafes and manage its guest houses.

The 103-year-old club was taken over by DDA in 2023 by private management, and the authority is in the process of revamping the space.
Sunainaa Chadha
Jul 24 2025 | 8:59 AM IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday announced a fresh opportunity for private players to manage and monetise one of the capital’s most iconic leisure addresses—the 103-year-old Roshanara Clubhouse.
 
For investors, hospitality entrepreneurs, or boutique café operators looking for a long-term foothold in Delhi’s premium club space, this tender may be worth a close look.
 
What’s on Offer?
Under the latest tender, the DDA is inviting bids from private companies to operate the café outlets, poolside kitchen, guest houses, and Cricket View Café at the Roshanara Clubhouse for a minimum period of 3 years, extendable up to 9 years.
 
"The time period is extendable for a period of three years automatically, in case there are no serious complaints, and a further period of a three-year extension on mutual consent, which makes it a total of nine years," the tender states.
 
Key terms include:
 
Monthly license fee: ₹8 lakh + taxes
 
Initial term: 3 years
 
Extension: Automatic for 3 more years if performance is satisfactory, plus another 3 on mutual consent
 
Promotional branding: Allowed within the premises
 
Access: Clubhouse areas remain exclusive to members and guests; poolside café open to public via pay-and-play model
 
Where’s the Opportunity?
For potential licensees, the real appeal lies in the club's exclusivity, history, and prime location in North Delhi’s Civil Lines. Spread over 22 acres, the property includes heritage architecture, sprawling green views, and deep ties to Indian cricket and colonial-era leisure.
 
The opportunity could attract:
 
Premium F&B brands looking to build brand recall in an elite environment
 
Hospitality operators seeking a low-risk foray into Delhi’s high-end guest house segment
 
Event and catering firms hoping to tap weddings, private parties, and poolside dining experiences
 
According to its website, British bureaucrats and the emerging Indian elite settling down in Civil Lines joined hands in 1922 to form the club on the western side of the Roshanara Garden.
The club is also considered the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
 
As per the tender, the contracted firm will be allowed promotional branding within the licensed premises.
 
The facilities in the Clubhouse building will be exclusive to the members and their guests. However, the Pool Side Cafe facilities will be available for non-members availing pay-and-play facilities, the tender added.  
Roshanara
 
Is This a Worthwhile Business Bet?
For established F&B brands, hospitality chains, or experienced club operators, this long-term licence offers a unique chance to align with an elite legacy address—minus the ownership headache.
 
But for first-time investors or individual entrepreneurs, the capital intensity and operational restrictions may prove to be steep entry barriers.
 
Interested parties should review the tender terms in detail, do their math, and consider the long-term brand value in addition to the bottom line.
 

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

