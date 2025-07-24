Bids open to run Delhi's Roshanara Club Cafe, gueshouse for ₹8 lakh/month

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday announced a fresh opportunity for private players to manage and monetise one of the capital’s most iconic leisure addresses—the 103-year-old Roshanara Clubhouse.

For investors, hospitality entrepreneurs, or boutique café operators looking for a long-term foothold in Delhi’s premium club space, this tender may be worth a close look.

What’s on Offer?

Under the latest tender, the DDA is inviting bids from private companies to operate the café outlets, poolside kitchen, guest houses, and Cricket View Café at the Roshanara Clubhouse for a minimum period of 3 years, extendable up to 9 years.

"The time period is extendable for a period of three years automatically, in case there are no serious complaints, and a further period of a three-year extension on mutual consent, which makes it a total of nine years," the tender states. Key terms include: Monthly license fee: ₹8 lakh + taxes Initial term: 3 years Extension: Automatic for 3 more years if performance is satisfactory, plus another 3 on mutual consent Promotional branding: Allowed within the premises Access: Clubhouse areas remain exclusive to members and guests; poolside café open to public via pay-and-play model

Where’s the Opportunity? For potential licensees, the real appeal lies in the club's exclusivity, history, and prime location in North Delhi’s Civil Lines. Spread over 22 acres, the property includes heritage architecture, sprawling green views, and deep ties to Indian cricket and colonial-era leisure. The opportunity could attract: Premium F&B brands looking to build brand recall in an elite environment Hospitality operators seeking a low-risk foray into Delhi’s high-end guest house segment Event and catering firms hoping to tap weddings, private parties, and poolside dining experiences According to its website, British bureaucrats and the emerging Indian elite settling down in Civil Lines joined hands in 1922 to form the club on the western side of the Roshanara Garden.

The club is also considered the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As per the tender, the contracted firm will be allowed promotional branding within the licensed premises. Roshanara The facilities in the Clubhouse building will be exclusive to the members and their guests. However, the Pool Side Cafe facilities will be available for non-members availing pay-and-play facilities, the tender added. Is This a Worthwhile Business Bet? For established F&B brands, hospitality chains, or experienced club operators, this long-term licence offers a unique chance to align with an elite legacy address—minus the ownership headache.