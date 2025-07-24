Emails ask taxpayers to down fake PAN cards: How to stay safe, spot scam

If you receive an email claiming to be from the Income Tax Department and asking you to download your e-PAN card, do not click links in it. The department doesn’t ask taxpayers to download and the email is fake.

The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau has said that such emails mean to trick users into revealing sensitive financial information.

What’s the scam

The fraudulent e-mail usually contains:

A message prompting you to click on a link to “download your e-PAN card”

A sender ID that may look official but will have anomalies (like spelling errors or unusual domains)

An attachment or link that could install malware or redirect you to a fake website

What PIB has advised

Do not click links in suspicious emails

Avoid downloading attachments from unknown sources

Do not share any financial or personal details in response to such emails, SMS or calls

Report phishing e-mails claiming to be from the Income Tax Department on the official portal, https://incometaxindia.gov.in/pages/report-phishing.aspx

Why you should care Cybercriminals often use urgency or fear to push people into making hasty decisions. With tax-related communications, users are especially likely to respond quickly without verifying authenticity. What you can do -Enable spam filters on your e-mail account -Verify before you act: Legitimate government bodies do not ask for sensitive details over e-mail How to download your e-PAN safely If you’ve misplaced your PAN or need a digital copy, you can download it free of cost through the official portals. Here's how to do it safely: 1. Via NSDL (for PANs issued through NSDL):