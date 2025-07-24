Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Emails ask taxpayers to down fake PAN cards: How to stay safe, spot scam

Emails ask taxpayers to down fake PAN cards: How to stay safe, spot scam

Cybercriminals attempting to steal financial information of people, says fact-check unit of government

Pan card
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
If you receive an email claiming to be from the Income Tax Department and asking you to download your e-PAN card, do not click links in it. The department doesn’t ask taxpayers to download and the email is fake.
 
The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau has said that such emails mean to trick users into revealing sensitive financial information.
 

What’s the scam

 
The fraudulent e-mail usually contains:
 
  • A message prompting you to click on a link to “download your e-PAN card” 
  • A sender ID that may look official but will have anomalies (like spelling errors or unusual domains) 
  • An attachment or link that could install malware or redirect you to a fake website

 

What PIB has advised

 
  • Do not click links in suspicious emails 
  • Avoid downloading attachments from unknown sources 
  • Do not share any financial or personal details in response to such emails, SMS or calls
 
Report phishing e-mails claiming to be from the Income Tax Department on the official portal, https://incometaxindia.gov.in/pages/report-phishing.aspx

 

Why you should care

 
Cybercriminals often use urgency or fear to push people into making hasty decisions. With tax-related communications, users are especially likely to respond quickly without verifying authenticity.
 

What you can do

 
-Enable spam filters on your e-mail account
 
-Verify before you act: Legitimate government bodies do not ask for sensitive details over e-mail
 

How to download your e-PAN safely

 
If you’ve misplaced your PAN or need a digital copy, you can download it free of cost through the official portals. Here's how to do it safely:
 
1. Via NSDL (for PANs issued through NSDL):
Visit: https://www.tin-nsdl.com
 
2. Click on ‘Download e-PAN’ under the Services tab
 
3. Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number (for individuals), and date of birth
 
4. Authenticate with OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number
 
5. Download your e-PAN in PDF format
 
1. Via UTIITSL (for PANs issued through UTIITSL):
Visit: https://www.pan.utiitsl.com
 
2.Click on ‘Download e-PAN Card (For PAN Allotted Older or More than 30 Days)’
 
3.Enter your PAN, date of birth, and captcha
 
4.Validate via OTP on your registered mobile or e-mail
 
5.Download your e-PAN

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

