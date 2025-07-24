Where money flows: 54% of India's retail space goes to apparel, F&B in 2025
Of net retail absorption of over 2 Mn sq. ft. across top 7 cities in H1 2025, apparel brands leased nearly 33% and F&B leased 21%; entertainment zones leased 16%, home & lifestyle brands 11%Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
India’s retail landscape is undergoing a transformation, as consumer preferences evolve in real time—and so are retail brands’ expansion strategies. According to fresh research by ANAROCK, apparel and food & beverage (F&B) brands together accounted for 54% of the total 2 million sq. ft. retail space leased in the first half of 2025 across India’s top seven cities. This marks a significant jump from their combined 37% share in 2023.
However, the deeper story lies in the shifting weight within these categories.
“Apparel, though still the top leasing category, has seen a consistent dip in its share—from 42% in FY19 to 37% in FY25. We expect this to decline further to 32% by FY30,” said Anuj Kejriwal, CEO & MD, ANAROCK Retail.
In contrast, F&B continues its steady upward march, growing from 8% in FY19 to 12% in FY25, with a projected share of 16% by FY30.
The dip in apparel leasing mirrors a broader trend affecting other value-driven retail categories such as hypermarkets. These segments are increasingly being squeezed by the twin forces of traditional e-commerce and fast-growing quick commerce platforms.
Retailers, especially in fashion and grocery, now face the challenge of competing with doorstep delivery, broader choices, and dynamic pricing. As a result, the focus is shifting towards experience-oriented, high-engagement categories.
Categories offering more than just products—such as F&B, beauty and wellness, jewellery, and sports—are seeing significant traction. Jewellery leasing, for instance, rose from a mere 2% in FY19 to 5% in FY25, and is projected to rise further to 13% by FY30.
Kejriwal notes, “From an asset-use perspective, these brands bring in aspirational value and repeat footfalls. They help malls transform into experience-led destinations.”
Break-up of Retail Leasing in H1 2025
Of the total net absorption of 2 million sq. ft. across top seven cities in H1 2025:
Apparel brands leased 33%
F&B brands took up 21%
Entertainment zones accounted for 16%
Home & lifestyle brands made up 11%
Unlike previous generations who swore by brand loyalty and peer recommendation, today’s consumers value convenience, emotional resonance, and personalization. They’re more likely to engage with brands that offer a digital-first experience and align with their beliefs around sustainability, innovation, and individuality.
“We’re seeing a clear shift towards quick, customized, value-rich experiences that are increasingly influenced by digital platforms and social media,” Kejriwal explained. “Retail success now lies in tapping into the aspirations of India’s tech-savvy, fast-paced consumers.”
“Retailers must rethink how their spaces serve the customer. It’s not about square footage anymore, but about strategic engagement,” added Kejriwal.
