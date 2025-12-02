Not in FDs: Here's where India's rich actually park their short-term money

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

When it comes to managing short-term money, India’s high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) don’t rely on savings accounts or fixed deposits — despite their familiarity and perceived safety. Instead, the wealthy follow a structured, tax-efficient playbook that allows their idle money to keep working without being locked in.

Financial planner Vijay Maheshwari, CWM®, who manages over ₹500 crore in assets for 1,000+ families, recently decoded on LinkedIn how HNIs and ultra-HNIs truly allocate their short-term cash. His insights reveal a striking contrast between what most retail investors think is safe, and what the affluent actually use to maximise returns while retaining liquidity.

Here’s his explanation of where India’s wealthy park their money — and why their strategy works. 0–3 Months: Liquid Funds & Arbitrage Funds The HNI choice for: Safety + easy access + better post-tax returns than FDs For very short holding periods, the affluent stay away from savings accounts and prefer: Liquid mutual funds, which invest in ultra-short-term debt Arbitrage funds, which exploit price differences between cash and futures markets Liquid mutual funds are a category of debt funds that invest in very short-term money market instruments, typically those maturing within 91 days. Because they lend to highly rated institutions and government-backed entities for extremely short periods, they carry minimal risk and almost no volatility. Investors can withdraw money within a day, which makes liquid funds a preferred option for parking surplus cash without compromising on accessibility. For many HNIs, these funds serve as a more efficient alternative to a savings account, offering slightly higher returns and better post-tax outcomes, especially for those in higher tax brackets.

Arbitrage funds use a market-neutral strategy that exploits price differences between the cash and futures markets. When a stock is priced differently in these two segments, the fund simultaneously buys in the cash market and sells in the futures market, locking in a small but relatively assured gain. Although the strategy is technically classified as equity for tax purposes, the risk level is closer to that of a debt product because the positions are hedged. These instruments offer: Higher potential returns than savings accounts

Lower tax impact than FDs (especially for those in higher tax brackets)

Same-day or next-day liquidity

Minimal volatility Why it works:

6–12 Months: Equity Savings Funds The HNI choice for: Low volatility, stability, and tax efficiency Equity savings funds combine: Arbitrage

Equity exposure

Debt instruments This tri-mix ensures: Lower fluctuations than pure equity

Equity taxation benefits

Better potential returns than short-term debt

For HNIs in the highest tax slabs, this category offers significantly better post-tax outcomes than traditional products. 12–24 Months: Balanced Advantage / Hybrid Funds The HNI choice for: Tactical asset allocation with controlled risk HNIs value access without sacrificing yield. Liquid and arbitrage funds deliver both — something bank deposits rarely do.

These dynamic funds shift between equity and debt depending on: Market valuations

Volatility

Interest rate cycles HNIs use them as a bridge product — a safe yet growth-oriented space to keep money for 1–2 years without taking concentrated risk. Why they love it: The asset allocation changes automatically, providing downside protection while still capturing upside when markets improve. 3+ Years: Large Cap or Flexi Cap Funds The HNI choice for: Long-term compounding and favourable taxation For goals beyond three years, the wealthy transition completely to growth assets: Large-cap funds for stability Flexi-cap funds for diversification across market caps

Both categories offer: Long-term wealth creation

Equity taxation (which is significantly lighter than FD interest)

Better compounding potential vs traditional instruments Here, HNIs are not seeking short-term liquidity — they are seeking growth with discipline. Why the Wealthy Don’t Park Money in FDs or Savings Accounts Contrary to popular belief, fixed deposits often deliver poor post-tax returns for high-income investors. For someone in the 30% tax bracket, an FD yielding 7% may translate to just 4.5% post tax. Meanwhile, debt and hybrid funds benefit from: Deferral of taxation

Lower tax incidence

Potentially higher market-linked gains HNIs understand that idle cash becomes a drag on wealth — so even short-term allocations are optimised.