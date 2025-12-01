Sushmita Sen's mother Subhra buys 2 flats in Mumbai's Goregaon for Rs 17 cr

Indian actress Sushmita Sen's mother Subhra Sen, has purchased two apartments in Goregaon East, Mumbai, for Rs. 16.89 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace squareyards.com on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR). Both transactions were registered in November 2025 and were purchased in the same building, Elysian.

The first property purchased by Subhra Sen was worth Rs 8.40 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 163.59 sq. m. (1,760 sq. ft.). The deal also includes one car parking space. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 42.02 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Based on property registration papers sourced from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and examined by Square Yards, Subhra Sen's second purchase amounts to Rs 8.49 crore. It has the same RERA carpet area as the previous apartment in Transaction 1 and also comes with one parking spot. The transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs. 42.49 lakh along with registration fees of Rs. 30,000. According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Elysian by Oberoi Realty has recorded 172 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs. 1,715 crore. The average property price in the project stands at Rs. 47,641 per sq. ft.

Data Insights: Elysian by Oberoi Realty Data Intelligence Goregaon East, in Mumbai, enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), and the Goregaon railway station, ensuring seamless travel to prime commercial hubs like Andheri, Powai, and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The locality is home to a growing cluster of corporate parks, IT offices, and media establishments, attracting a diverse community of professionals. With major developments such as the expanding metro network, the upcoming Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, and its closeness to key lifestyle destinations like Oberoi Mall and Film City, Goregaon East is rapidly evolving into a vibrant, well-rounded urban centre that blends connectivity, convenience, and modern living.