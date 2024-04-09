Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Now pay your Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance premium via WhatsApp: Here's how

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has announced the introduction of premium payment options on WhatsApp, in collaboration with Meta

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Customers can now pay their premium and manage their policy in one place. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Tuesday announced the introduction of premium payment options on WhatsApp, in collaboration with Meta. This move aims to make the most of WhatsApp's widespread usage. The service supports various payment methods, including net banking, credit cards, and UPI, directly within the WhatsApp interface.

Expanding services on WhatsApp

The insurance company will now offer over 25 services through the app, with premium payments being a notable addition. WhatsApp Pay's end-to-end encryption ensures the security of transaction details, allowing only the sender and recipient access to this information.

"Bajaj Allianz Life has a significant customer base who use our WhatsApp Chatbot to avail themselves of over 25 services. With the new premium payment option on the platform, customers will now have an even more enhanced experience," Rajesh Krishnan, the Chief Operations & Customer Experience Officer at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said.

Bajaj Allianz Life has over 14.25 million customers with 513 branches, while WhatsApp reportedly has over 538 million users.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

