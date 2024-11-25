Now, you can ask 'MJ' AI to book your movie tickets for PVR on WhatsApp

Blending technology with entertainment, PVR INOX has launched Movie Jockey (MJ), an AI-powered chatbot on WhatsApp designed to transform the movie discovery and booking experience for cinema enthusiasts across India.

Available 24/7, MJ leverages the omnipresence and simplicity of WhatsApp, allowing users to discover movies, get personalized recommendations, and book tickets seamlessly—all through natural conversation. Supporting six languages—Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hinglish—MJ caters to India’s diverse audience, making it a user-friendly tool for millions of cinema lovers.

By simply messaging MJ on WhatsApp, moviegoers can receive recommendations based on their preferences, such as movie genre, language, showtime, and even cinema format (IMAX, MX4D, ONYX, and more). The chatbot’s ability to filter movie options and guide users through the booking process with ease marks a significant step forward in India’s rapidly digitizing cinema landscape.

“Accessibility and personalization are at the heart of the Movie Jockey experience,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR INOX. “MJ brings a whole new level of convenience to movie lovers, offering tailored suggestions and allowing users to book tickets, view trailers, and even check for wheelchair-friendly shows—all on a platform they are familiar with.”

Personalization Meets AI

What sets MJ apart is its ability to use AI to understand and adapt to users' movie preferences. Whether you’re looking for the latest action blockbuster or a family-friendly comedy, MJ fine-tunes its suggestions based on your past choices, location, and even the cinema format you prefer. The AI chatbot not only suggests movies but also lets users choose between 2D, 3D, and specialty formats, ensuring an ideal cinema experience every time.

The chatbot's advanced features also extend to more inclusive options, providing information on wheelchair-accessible screenings and subtitle availability for a diverse range of moviegoers. This attention to detail reflects PVR INOX’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and personalized cinema experience.

With over 487 million WhatsApp users in India, this move eliminates the need for users to download additional apps or navigate through complex interfaces—making the entire process smoother and more accessible.

“We wanted to make the process as effortless as possible, and WhatsApp was the perfect medium to bring MJ’s AI-powered capabilities to life,” said Bijli. “It’s a familiar platform for most users, ensuring that they can focus on what really matters—enjoying the movies.”

Financial and Business Implications

Through an integration with Razorpay, the Movie Jockey experience now allows for direct payments within the WhatsApp chat, increasing the ease of ticket purchasing and offering smoother transactions.

“We are constantly looking for ways to streamline the customer journey, and our partnership with PVR INOX demonstrates how technology can enhance the entertainment experience,” said Mr. Khilan Haria, SVP & Head of Payments at Razorpay. “By integrating secure payments directly into MJ, we’re boosting conversion rates and providing customers with a faster, safer payment experience.”

"By integrating secure payments directly into the Movie Jockey (MJ) experience—PVR INOX’s new AI-powered guide on WhatsApp— we’re enabling customers to make payments directly within Whatsapp, resulting in higher conversion rates," said Khilan Haria, Head of Payments, Product at Razorpay. PVR Inox has 70 per cent of its transactions happening through the online mode and MJ is likely to take this number forward. To experience the future of movie booking, simply send a message to MJ on WhatsApp at 8800989898 or visit the PVR INOX website to start your personalized movie adventure.

“Together with PVR INOX, we are enabling customers to seamlessly book movie tickets, order their favorite snacks, and get real-time support at scale. The GenAI-powered chatbot handles any complex, open-ended queries," said Swapan Rajdev, Co-founder, Jio Haptik.

For example, users wanting to know whether a particular movie runs at a cinema hall near them can ask: "Show me english action movies playing tomorrow night near me; and get the answer in an instant.

PVR INOX’s Ambitious Expansion Plans

Currently, PVR Inox has the highest screen penetration in the southern market with 33 per cent screens. This is followed by the northern region with 26 per cent and the western region with 21 per cent. The launch of MJ comes at an exciting time for PVR INOX, as the company accelerates its expansion plans. By 2026, PVR INOX aims to have 2,000 screens, with a strong focus on expanding its presence in Tier II and Tier III cities in Southern India. Currently, the company’s portfolio includes 1,747 screens across 356 cinemas in 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

It costs the cinema giant approximately Rs 400 crore in capital expenditure to open 100-120 screens, and this expansion follows the successful merger of PVR Cinemas and INOX Leisure, which has solidified PVR INOX’s position as India’s largest film exhibitor. With MJ, PVR INOX is not only enhancing the movie-going experience but also positioning itself for even greater growth in India’s rapidly evolving entertainment market.