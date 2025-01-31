Now you can display Paytm QR code to receive money without opening app

Paytm has a new feature that allows Android to use QR code on their phone home screens to receive money, without having to open the digital payments firm’s app. 'Receive Money QR Widget' is already available for Apple iOS users.

The widget is a quick and seamless way to accept payments for small businesses, delivery partners, shopkeepers, freelancers and influencers.

Paytm has also introduced a feature called ‘coin-drop’ sound that provides real-time notifications for payments received. The “instantly identifiable” alert improves the user experience and strengthens payment transparency, said a Paytm spokesperson.

How the QR widget works

Open Paytm App and tap on your profile icon (top left corner).

Select ‘add QR to homescreen’ (located below your QR code).

Confirm to add the widget to your home screen.

Once added, the widget provides instant access to your QR code.

Customers or senders can scan the QR code to make payments directly to your account.

No need to open the Paytm app every time—just tap the widget to display your QR code.

You will hear a coin-drop notification sound whenever someone makes a payment.

Paytm has been enabling UPI transactions in international markets like the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and Mauritius, allowing Indian travellers to make seamless payments abroad.

UPI transactions hit a record high of 16.73 billion in December 2024, marking an 8 per cent increase from November.