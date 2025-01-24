Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'No query from ED': Paytm denies reports of facing probe in crypto scam

Shares of One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, fell 8.4 per cent during the day to Rs 773.90 but recovered partially and closed at 5 per cent lower on BSE

Paytm
Paytm (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
Paytm on Friday said it has not received any fresh notice, communication, or query from the Enforcement Directorate after reports suggested that the fintech firm is among companies facing a probe over cryptocurrency scam.

The information published is "factually incorrect and misleading", Paytm said dismissing media reports that claimed ED is investigating eight payment gateways, including Paytm, in connection with a scam involving 10 Chinese nationals.

Shares of One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, fell 8.4 per cent during the day to Rs 773.90 but recovered partially and closed at 5 per cent lower on BSE.

"...we confirm that we have not received any such new notice, communication, or query from the Enforcement Directorate regarding the matter mentioned in the media articles," Paytm said in a clarification to BSE terming the information published as "factually incorrect and misleading".

Drawing attention to its previous letter dated September 4, 2022, regarding the Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) search operations involving certain merchants for whom it provided payment processing solutions, Paytm said that the instances currently being reported by the media pertained to similar old enquiries regarding third-party merchants.

"We would like to clarify that these merchants are independent entities and are not part of our group. We confirm that we had fully cooperated with the authorities and had complied with all their directives," Patym said in a BSE filing.

Paytm further clarified that contrary to media reports there has been no probe on the company or its subsidiaries, and the ED's probe is on third-party merchants.

"We urge investors and stakeholders not to rely on unverified media reports and assure you that should any material developments occur, we will promptly disclose the same in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015," it said.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

