Objects of desire: Statement pieces that make your home talk

A wolf table in the foyer, a chandelier made of wine bottles, or a gramophone-shaped speaker that actually works — these are all statement décor pieces redefining Indian homes. They're bold, quirky, one-of-a-kind, and unapologetically personal. Bespoke home décor is no longer just about good taste — it’s about making a statement and telling a story.

Designers swear by the power of a single bold piece to transform a room—and lift its mood. “Don’t clutter your space with too many small things,” says Sidhant Lamba, founder of Delhi-based design studio STRROT. “Choose fewer pieces, but make them count. In a world flooded with mass production, the charm of the one-of-a-kind has only grown stronger.”

Lamba believes in breaking the rules, but not at the cost of harmony. “You can go bold, quirky, even rebellious, but there must be balance. A space must ultimately feel whole and symmetrical, especially when you’re working with statement pieces.” At STRROT’s Experience Centre, he showcases dramatic accents from around the world: the hand-carved finesse of EBANO (Spain), the playful surrealism of Seletti (Italy), the exotic artistry of Lotus Arts de Vivre (Thailand), and the avant-garde elegance of Driade (Italy). “Maximalism is in,” says Lamba. “People aren’t just decorating, they’re commemorating. Each object tells a story or marks a moment. Homes today are less about impressing and more about expressing. Whether it’s a sculptural console, a hand-painted ceiling, or a whimsical chair—statement pieces bring identity, soul, and drama to a space.”

What kind of response does a statement piece evoke? Often, it’s an emotional one. “When someone walks into a room and sees one of these pieces, the most common reaction is a pause - followed by curiosity,” says Simone Arora, creative director at D’Decor Home Fabrics & FabriCare, and Founder of SIMONE Naturally Inspired. “People want to touch it, know the story behind it. That’s the beauty of a statement piece — it speaks without saying too much.” Arora, who works extensively with natural materials and handcrafted details, says such elements make a design feel both bold and timeless. “In a home, a statement piece becomes a focal point. It anchors the space, reflects the homeowner’s taste or even a memory. It adds soul to the room—and that’s what truly matters. A home should feel like you.”

Why statement pieces matter A statement piece anchors a room. It draws the eye, sparks conversation, and often becomes a memory marker. It could be a bespoke light fixture, an oversized artwork, or a limited-edition carpet. The idea is to elevate the ordinary into the extraordinary. Home décor experts and interior designers say that these pieces often carry emotional, cultural, or artisanal value. It could be one where function meets fantasy. Think animal-themed stools, lips-shaped couches, or swing chairs that double as art installations. A monkey lamp at Strrot holding a light right into your eyes can light up your mood and make you smile.

Increasingly, too, such pieces don’t always have to be imports — they can be deeply rooted in Indian heritage too. “A single piece of heirloom or local craftsmanship can spark a conversation about culture, history, and identity,” says Manish Saksena, business lead at Aadyam Handwoven, a social initiative from the Aditya Birla Group. “At Aadyam, we’re celebrating the legacy of Gyasar, a rare brocade weave from Varanasi traditionally used in Tibetan ceremonial textiles. Through our JUGNU collection, we reimagine this rich tradition — infusing it with Victorian foliage, mythical motifs, and delicate florals,” he says. “The result is tapestry-like intricacy that works beautifully as a highlight on a sofa or framed on a wall. These are not just textiles. They’re conversation starters, functional art pieces that blend heritage, sustainability, and storytelling—woven into the fabric of modern Indian homes.”

Where to place them? A statement piece should have room to breathe. “It should command attention without competing for it. Placement is key... the piece should feel intentional,” says Arora. “As a general rule, one strong statement per room is often enough. In larger spaces, you can add a second layer — perhaps a piece of art or an accent rug — but they should complement rather than clash. It’s all about balance and allowing each element to shine.” So where does a statement piece belong — in the wall, the floor, or the ceiling? Anywhere, says Kumpal Vaid, founder of Purple Backyard, a Mumbai-based architectural and interior design firm. “A statement piece can be anything — your wall, ceiling, floor, or any design element you choose to build the space around,” she says. “It doesn’t always have to be bold or loud. Sometimes, it’s a subtle texture or a tone-on-tone palette that quietly becomes the hero.”

Vaid challenges design dogma. “I don’t believe in fixed rules. If someone says something must be done a certain way, my instinct is to ask why. If that ‘why’ isn’t convincing, I don’t follow it. Designing a space is a deeply personal process. If something feels right to you, then own it — that’s what makes the space authentically yours.” Should statement pieces stand out or blend in? The answer lies in intention, not intensity. “A statement piece should tell a story, that’s what truly defines it,” say Shivani Ajmera and Disha Bhavsar, co-founders of interior design firm Quirk Studio. “It should absolutely blend with the overall space, but still be striking enough to command attention. It’s not about being loud or out of place—it’s about being purposeful and meaningful.”