Rs 16 cr villas, Paddle courts, cyrotherapy: Ananta by Avas now in Alibaug

Avas Wellness, known for its commitment to integrating wellness into luxury living, has just announced a premium residential development in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

The project is set to launch in 2028, and is poised to redefine second-home living in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

Project Overview

Location: Alibaug, Maharashtra

Development Size: 11-acre gated community

Estimated Project Value: ₹450–500 crore

Villa Sizes: 4- and 5-bedroom units ranging from 15,000 to 40,000 sq. ft.

Price Point: Starting at ₹16 crore, with projected rates exceeding ₹40,000 per sq. ft

Ananta's design is helmed by renowned Spanish architect Felipe González Jiménez de la Espada. The villas emphasize minimalist elegance, Vaastu-aligned master planning, and extensive landscaping, with nearly half of each plot dedicated to curated green zones. This approach ensures a living experience that harmonizes with nature and promotes well-being.

"Scheduled for launch in 2028, this exclusive 11-acre gated community represents the next evolution of high-design, wellness-led living on India’s western coast. Poised to deliver topline revenues in the range of Rs 450–500 crore, Ananta builds on Avas Wellness’ established track record of marquee transactions and premium offerings, with prior homeowners including Virat Kohli, Adar Poonawalla, and Ram Kapoor," the company said in a statement.

Envisioned as a modern tropical retreat, Ananta will feature a limited collection of 4- and 5-bedroom villas on plots ranging from 15,000 to 40,000 sq. ft., with prices expected to start from Rs 16 crore.

"These offerings reflect Avas Wellness’ continued commitment to integrating health, sport, and nature into every aspect of daily life," the company said in a release.

“With Ananta, we’re setting the stage for what second-home communities will aspire to be in the future—architecturally elevated, wellness-integrated, and fundamentally human-centric,” said Aditya Kilachand, Founder & CEO of Avas Wellness. “We’re drawing on everything we’ve learned from our earlier projects and pushing the boundaries—both in terms of design and lifestyle infrastructure.”

Spread across 1.5 acres, the facility will offer a restaurant, spa, yoga and pilates studios, and integrative therapy rooms.

Inside Ananta: Alibaug’s ₹16 Cr Wellness Villas Aim for ₹500 Cr in Sales by 2028 " Each villa is thoughtfully crafted to foster a deep connection with the environment, using raw textures, organic materials, and open-plan layouts that invite light and air to move freely. The result is a sanctuary that embodies balance, tranquility, and refined craftsmanship—offering an experience of elevated living where luxury is redefined through simplicity, serenity, and a seamless integration with nature," said lead architect Felipe González Jiménez de la Espada, Executive Director Studio Sukyf.

Ananta positions itself as a high-end investment opportunity in Alibaug's evolving real estate market. With the region's increasing demand for luxury second homes and improved connectivity to Mumbai, properties like Ananta are attracting high-net-worth individuals seeking both exclusivity and wellness-integrated living.

Often referred to as the Hamptons of Mumbai, Alibaug remains a top choice for HNIs, NRIs, and celebrities. Its proximity to Mumbai, exclusivity, and natural beauty make it ideal for second homes and luxury investments. Connectivity will be further enhanced by the newly constructed Mumbai Trans Harbour Bridge and the upcoming Rewas Karanja Bridge, reducing travel time between Mumbai and Alibaug to just 1 hour 10 minutes by 2026.