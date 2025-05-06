Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Lok Adalat to settle disputed bills, fines in Delhi: How to file appeal

Lok Adalat to settle disputed bills, fines in Delhi: How to file appeal

Citizens get chance to resolve civil cases, including matrimonial, at district courts 'on the spot'

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The National Lok Adalat will hold sessions in Delhi on Saturday 10 am to 4 pm to allow citizens to settle pending legal disputes like traffic fines and electricity and water bills. The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and the Delhi Traffic Police are coordinating the sessions in district courts.
 
What is National Lok Adalat?
 
The National Lok Adalat is a one-day special drive conducted by legal services authorities to settle a wide range of disputes, including:
 
  • Traffic challans 
  • Electricity and water bill disputes 
  • Loan recovery cases 
  • Matrimonial issues (excluding criminal cases) 
  • Civil matters (including money recovery and property disputes)
 
Disputes are resolved on-the-spot with mutual consent, and the decisions are legally binding and not appealable, making it a hassle-free way to close matters outside traditional courts.
 
Focus on Pending Traffic Challans
 
Delhi Traffic Police said on X (formerly Twitter) the Lok Adalat will exclusively take up compoundable traffic challans/notices issued till January 31, 2025. This includes on-the-spot challans and vehicle notices (including for commercial vehicles), but excludes:

  • Non-compoundable offences 
  • Cognizable and court-referred cases 
  • Disposed or already transferred notices
 
Only 180,000 challans/notices will be taken up across all Delhi court complexes, including Dwarka, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Rohini, Rouse Avenue, Saket, and Tis Hazari.
 
Key allocation limits and process
 
Each of the 180 Lok Adalat Benches will handle a maximum of 1,000 cases. The case allocation includes:
 
  • 7 notices per private vehicle 
  • 2 notices per commercial vehicle
 
How to file Lok Adalat appeal
 
Filing for the Lok Adalat is a straightforward process:
 
  • Check if your case qualifies: Visit your district court or the official website of the State Legal Services Authority. 
  • Register: Many courts allow online registration. For example, Delhi residents can register challans via the Delhi Traffic Police portal. 
  • Carry documents: On the day, bring a copy of your challan, ID proof, and any related paperwork. 
  • Attend the hearing: You or your representative must be present at the allotted venue for the settlement.
 
Participants must download and print their challans in advance from the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat portal: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/info/lokadalat
 
It is mandatory to carry the printed challan. No printing facility will be available at the court venues. Slots and case numbers must be verified beforehand, and printed copies must be presented at the allotted bench.
Topics :Lok AdalatsNational Lok AdalatDelhiBS Web Reports

First Published: May 06 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

