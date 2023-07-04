Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PAN-Aadhar linking: How to check if an individual's PAN is valid or not

PAN-Aadhar linking: How to check if an individual's PAN is valid or not

There is a possibility that an individual's PAN could be inoperative if they have not linked their PAN with Aadhaar

BS Web Team New Delhi
.Individuals can verify the validity of PAN online (Representational image)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Individuals and companies can verify the validity of a Permanent Account Number (PAN) online. To do this, they must fill out a form with the core details mentioned in the PAN card, such as the name, father's name, and date of birth of the PAN holder. This facility can be used by entities that receive a copy of a PAN application for any purpose. It can also be utilised by PAN applicants to know their PAN.
There is a possibility that an individual’s PAN could be inoperative if they have not linked their PAN with Aadhaar. The steps listed below can be followed to check if an individual’s PAN has been linked with Aadhaar or not.

Prerequisites for this service
Valid PAN, Valid mobile number, for external agencies: registered user on the e-Filing portal with valid user ID and password

Steps to follow for verification of PAN details:
-  An individual has to log into the e-Filing portal homepage.
- Then, the individual must click on Verify Your PAN on the e-Filing homepage.
-  An individual must enter the PAN, full name, date of birth, and mobile number and click continue on the Verify Your PAN page.
-  On the Verification page, the individual must enter the six-digit OTP received on the mobile number entered in Step 3 and click Validate.
The OTP will be valid for 15 minutes only and an individual will have three attempts to enter the correct OTP.
If individuals who are not exempt have not yet linked their PAN to Aadhar, their PAN will become inactive as of July 1.
PAN-Aadhaar link status check: How to check if cards are linked or not
- An individual must visit the official e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/).
- Then, they must click on "Link Aadhaar Status" under "Quick Links".
- An individual should enter the PAN and Aadhaar number and click "View Link Aadhaar Status".
- If the individual’s Aadhaar and PAN are not linked, a pop-up menu on the screen will show "PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on the "Link Aadhaar" link to link your Aadhaar with PAN."
If the cards are linked, the message will say, "Your Aadhaar is linked with PAN".

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

