PAN-Aadhar linking: How to check if an individual's PAN is valid or not



There is a possibility that an individual’s PAN could be inoperative if they have not linked their PAN with Aadhaar. The steps listed below can be followed to check if an individual’s PAN has been linked with Aadhaar or not. Individuals and companies can verify the validity of a Permanent Account Number (PAN) online. To do this, they must fill out a form with the core details mentioned in the PAN card, such as the name, father's name, and date of birth of the PAN holder. This facility can be used by entities that receive a copy of a PAN application for any purpose. It can also be utilised by PAN applicants to know their PAN.

Prerequisites for this service Valid PAN, Valid mobile number, for external agencies: registered user on the e-Filing portal with valid user ID and password

Steps to follow for verification of PAN details: - An individual has to log into the e-Filing portal homepage.

- An individual must enter the PAN, full name, date of birth, and mobile number and click continue on the Verify Your PAN page. - Then, the individual must click on Verify Your PAN on the e-Filing homepage.



The OTP will be valid for 15 minutes only and an individual will have three attempts to enter the correct OTP. - On the Verification page, the individual must enter the six-digit OTP received on the mobile number entered in Step 3 and click Validate.



PAN-Aadhaar link status check: How to check if cards are linked or not If individuals who are not exempt have not yet linked their PAN to Aadhar, their PAN will become inactive as of July 1.

- Then, they must click on "Link Aadhaar Status" under "Quick Links". - An individual must visit the official e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/).

- If the individual’s Aadhaar and PAN are not linked, a pop-up menu on the screen will show "PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on the "Link Aadhaar" link to link your Aadhaar with PAN." - An individual should enter the PAN and Aadhaar number and click "View Link Aadhaar Status".

If the cards are linked, the message will say, "Your Aadhaar is linked with PAN".