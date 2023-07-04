How does India's $11.1 trillion household savings into equities stack up

Equities, as a percentage of the Indian household assets, valued at $11.1 trillion in March 2023, according to a Jefferies note co-authored by Mahesh Nandurkar, their managing director along with Abhinav Sinha and Nishant Poddar, stood at 4.7 per cent in March 2023. However, this proportion has grown over the years – from around 2.7 per cent in March 2020.

Despite the stock markets ruling at record high levels, the inflows into equities as an asset class by Indian households remains in single digit, suggests a recent note by Jefferies. Investment into property / real estate, gold and bank deposits are still among the top draws for savers.