JM Flexicap Fund gave 80% return in a year: Top performing SIP mutual funds

A normal SIP involves investing a fixed amount consistently. However, a top-up SIP offers the flexibility to increase the investment amount periodically. This can be done in two ways:



Fixed Amount: Increase the SIP amount by a predetermined fixed amount at regular intervals.

Percentage Increase: Increase the SIP amount by a specified percentage of the original investment amount.

Disclaimer: Remember, investing in mutual funds involves risks, and there's no guarantee of consistent returns.