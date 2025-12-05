Passport verification record on DigiLocker: How to access new feature

Passport verification record (PVR) is now available on DigiLocker , giving people secure and instant digital access to a document needed for travel and other purposes. The feature eliminates the need to keep paper records and simplifies verification processes across sectors.

The move forms part of the broader effort to expand trusted digital documents under the Digital India framework.

The passport verification record is often requested during background checks for new employment, visa applications, and compliance processes, particularly in sectors such as banking, insurance, IT services and aviation. Until now, individuals had to rely on physical copies or repeated submissions of scanned documents. The DigiLocker integration eliminates that friction by making the record available in a secure, government-issued digital format.

How to access Passport Verification Record Once the police verification linked to the passport is complete, users can retrieve the PVR in the ‘Issued Documents’ section of their DigiLocker account. The document can be accessed through both: The DigiLocker mobile application The DigiLocker web portal No separate request or application is required; the record appears automatically after verification checks are completed by the issuing system. Key benefits for citizens Faster job and travel processes: Recruiters, HR agencies and travel facilitators routinely seek proof of passport verification. A digitally issued PVR allows individuals to share an authenticated document within seconds, reducing delays caused by missing or invalid copies.