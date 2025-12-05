Decade-long bull run: Ventura explains why gold may surge to $4,800 in 2026

- Relentless central bank buying as gold becomes the second-largest reserve asset globally
- Persistent inflation that is proving tougher to tame
- Widening US fiscal deficits and concerns over economic slowdown
- Expectations of ~75 bps Fed rate cuts in 2026, making gold more attractive versus dollar assets
- In India, gold prices are 15% higher than Dubai due to import duties and a weaker rupee, encouraging cross-border bullion flows and reinforcing domestic tightness in supply.
- Rising geopolitical risks
- A weakening US dollar
- High global debt levels
- Increasing investor preference for diversifying away from fiat currency
- After hitting a record $4,398 on October 20, 2025, gold entered a consolidation phase:
- Corrected 11% to a low of $3,891 on Oct 28
- Rebounded strongly to $4,299 in December (a six-week high)
- Fewer-than-expected Fed rate cuts
- Easing geopolitical tensions
- Reduced global risk aversion
- Commodity cycles are notoriously long:
- Gold is now in its 10th year of a bull run
- Silver’s uptrend is 5.5 years old
- The risk of “boom–bust” phases returning cannot be ignored.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app