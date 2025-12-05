Decade-long bull run: Ventura explains why gold may surge to $4,800 in 2026

Gold’s decade-long bull run may be nowhere near its peak. According to brokerage firm Ventura, the stage is set for 2026 to deliver an extended rally, powered by a cocktail of macroeconomic pressures, central bank demand, and expectations of aggressive US Federal Reserve rate cuts. The firm projects a potential gold price range of $4,600–$4,800, signalling that the precious metal’s bullish story is “far from over.”

Several long-term forces are now converging to reinforce gold’s status as a safe-haven asset as sentiment turns risk-averse across global markets.

A Perfect Storm for Gold: Central Banks, Inflation and Economic Anxiety

Ventura highlights four dominant drivers: Relentless central bank buying as gold becomes the second-largest reserve asset globally

Persistent inflation that is proving tougher to tame

Widening US fiscal deficits and concerns over economic slowdown

Expectations of ~75 bps Fed rate cuts in 2026, making gold more attractive versus dollar assets

In India, gold prices are 15% higher than Dubai due to import duties and a weaker rupee, encouraging cross-border bullion flows and reinforcing domestic tightness in supply. Nine Straight Quarters of New Highs Gold has now logged new highs for nine consecutive quarters, including Q4 2025 — an unmistakable sign of structural upward momentum.

The rally has also coincided with: Rising geopolitical risks

A weakening US dollar

High global debt levels

Increasing investor preference for diversifying away from fiat currency The report states bluntly: gold’s epic rally reflects a deterioration in global currency confidence. Recent Price Action Shows Resilience, Not Weakness After hitting a record $4,398 on October 20, 2025, gold entered a consolidation phase:

Corrected 11% to a low of $3,891 on Oct 28

Rebounded strongly to $4,299 in December (a six-week high) This rebound has come despite treasury yields rising to two-week highs — a signal that long-term demand for gold remains intact.

The December rally was driven heavily by expectations of a Dec 9–10 Fed rate cut, with markets betting on softer inflation and cooling labour data giving the US central bank room to ease. Ventura notes that current market action reflects profit-taking and mild pullback, not a reversal: “This is consolidation, not liquidation,” the firm states, adding that dips are likely to be bought aggressively. Key Support & Resistance Levels to Watch Ventura outlines the near-term price map: Support Levels: $4,202 $4,190 $4,160 $4,114 Resistance Levels: $4,255 $4,265 $4,300 Breakouts could trigger moves to $4,381–$4,441

Gold, the firm says, could regain strong support around $4,200, or even $4,056 — the major floor from which the current rally began on Nov 24, 2025. Corrections Will Come — But the Bull Cycle Isn’t Over Ventura warns that with gold making newer highs, the probability of short-term corrections increases. Triggers could include: Fewer-than-expected Fed rate cuts

Easing geopolitical tensions

Reduced global risk aversion

Commodity cycles are notoriously long:

Gold is now in its 10th year of a bull run

Silver’s uptrend is 5.5 years old

The risk of “boom–bust” phases returning cannot be ignored. What Could Propel Gold Even Higher in 2026?

Ventura identifies the most critical long-term catalysts: 1. Structural Central Bank Demand A parabolic surge could occur if central banks accelerate buying — pulling in institutional and retail investors seeking alternatives to weakening fiat currencies. 2. ETF Demand Fuelled by Geopolitics & Scarcity Global ETF gold holdings sit near a three-year high, while COMEX inventories have fallen 20% from their peak — a sign of persistent physical tightness. With gold ETFs being 70x smaller than the US Treasury market, even moderate allocation shifts can trigger outsized price moves. 3. Soaring Global Debt Levels US debt has passed $38 trillion, and other major economies like China, India, and the EU are also expanding deficit financing — increasing fears of a global credit crunch.