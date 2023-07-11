Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PE investments down 61% in India, here are the top ten deals of 2023

PE investments down 61% in India, here are the top ten deals of 2023

Private equity investments in India dropped 61% during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, with sum of equity invested amounting to US$6.1 billion.

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private equity investments in India dropped 61 per cent to $6.1 billion during the first half of 2023 compared to the year-ago period due to persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical headwinds and tight credit markets. This is the lowest first half period by value for PE investments in India since 2020, showed data analysed by Refinitiv.

PE investments in the second quarter of CY23 stood at $3.53 billion, 49% lower than Q2 of last year ($7 billion).

Despite the challenging environment, private equity fundraising activity in India saw some uptick in number of firms and funds raising capital in the second quarter.


 Number of funds saw a 53 per cent  sequential increase during the second quarter of 2023 from the first quarter of 2023, with a cumulative total of S$2.6 billion (up 0.8% from 1Q2023). 

This brings total PE fundraising activity in India to reach $5.2 billion during the first half of 2023, down 27% from a year ago.

"Given the record amount raised by India-based PE funds in 2022 (US$13.7 billion) , there is substantial capital waiting to be deployed, raising over US$24 billion from 2021 through 1H2023, in alternative growth and strong start-up markets like India and Southeast Asia”, said  Elaine Tan, Senior Analyst at Refinitiv, an LSEG Business.

The total number of deals in the June quarter declined by 17.1% to 300 compared with 362 in the same period last year, the data showed.

Internet-specific companies continue to attract maximum PE interest with $2.04 billion invested in the first half of this year. The sum of equity invested in the sector, however, has decreased by 68.8%, with the number of deals declining to 188 from 262 during the same period last year.
Transportation (-48.3% yoy), Financial Services (-83.2% yoy), as well as Consumer Related (-80.7% yoy) have witnessed a decline in the sum invested as compared to H1 2022.

 However, Industrial / Energy by 354.1% and industries catering to Utilities witnessed also experienced a a significant increase in sum of equity.



Also Read

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Private equity investments in real estate sector down by 20% YoY in H23

PE deals in Asia-Pacific fall in 2022 as US investors drop China for India

India Inc's fundraising from overseas up 12% to $9.7 billion in H1 2023

Equity fundraising in FY23 put through Fed wringer; IPO mop-up down 52%

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

Income tax filing: What is the difference between ITR 1 and ITR 2?

Net direct tax mop-up grows 16% to Rs 4.75 trillion: I-T department

How to maximise your income tax refund while filing your Income Tax Return?

Visa to Rupay: From October 1, you can port your credit, debit cards too

Topics :Private Equity dealsPE dealsPE firmsPE investmentsfinance

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story