PFRDA notifies UPS new rules: Govt employees must opt by June 30

The guidelines specify that three categories of central government employees will be eligible for enrolment under the UPS: The newly announced regulations are set to take effect from April 1, 2025. The choice to enroll in UPS must be made within three months from April 1, 2025. Once opted for, the decision will be considered final and cannot be reversed.

- Existing central government employees who are in service as of April 1, 2025 and are already covered under the National Pension System (NPS).

- New recruits who join central government services on or after April 1, 2025.

- Central government employees who were covered under NPS but had superannuated, voluntarily retired, or retired under Fundamental Rule 56(j) on or before March 31, 2025. In cases where such a subscriber has passed away before opting for UPS, their legally wedded spouse is also eligible.

PFRDA has confirmed that enrolment and claim forms for all eligible central government employees will be available online starting April 1, 2025. These forms can be accessed through the Protean CRA website at [https://npscra.nsdl.co.in](https://npscra.nsdl.co.in). Employees will also have the option to submit these forms in person.

Monthly contribution under UPS

The monthly contribution for a UPS subscriber will be 10 per cent of their basic pay, including non-practising allowance (if applicable), along with the corresponding dearness allowance. This amount will be credited to the individual's PRAN.

The central government will match this contribution by depositing an equal amount into the subscriber’s PRAN. Additionally, the government will provide an extra contribution, estimated at 8.5 per cent of the combined basic pay and dearness allowance, for employees opting for the UPS scheme. This additional support aims to ensure assured payouts under the UPS option.

A minimum guaranteed payout of Rs 10,000 per month is assured under UPS, provided the subscriber completes at least ten years of qualifying service.