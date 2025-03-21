Immigrants in marriage fraud in US will face deportation, Rs 2 crore fine

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has asked citizens to report suspected immigration fraud involving marriage, work visas, and other benefits. The agency said marriage fraud is a federal crime that carries prison time, heavy fines, and deportation.

“Getting married just to receive immigration benefits is a crime and can lead to deportation, arrest and substantial fines,” USCIS said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on March 20, 2025.

In a separate statement, the agency said: “Protecting the integrity of the immigration process is a priority for USCIS. One way we protect the immigration system is by making it easy for you to report immigration fraud and abuse through our online tip form. This includes fraud related to H-1B visas, H-2B visas, EB-5, asylum, marriage and other immigration benefits.”

What counts as marriage fraud?

USCIS defines marriage fraud as a situation where a person marries a foreign national purely to help them secure a green card or legal status in the US.

Examples include:

Marrying a non-citizen in return for money or other benefits

Both parties knowingly entering into a fake marriage

One person tricking the other into a marriage under false pretences

Penalties for this can include up to five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000. Deportation is also a possible consequence. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is often involved in investigating these cases.

Online form for reporting suspected cases

USCIS has created an online form that allows the public to submit anonymous tips about suspected immigration fraud.

“You do not have to tell us your name or provide contact information,” the form reads. “However, if we need additional information and have no way to contact you, it may limit our ability to review your tip and take further action.”

The agency has asked users to give as much detail as possible, including names, addresses, and any documents or evidence that might help investigators.

Instances of marriage fraud

In September 2023, Vikrant Chauhan, 35, an Indian national living in Chicago, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud. He was sentenced to five years in prison and fined $250,000. Authorities said he and a US citizen entered into a fake marriage to obtain a green card. They never lived together.

In 2016, US officials charged 14 individuals of Indian origin for entering fraudulent marriages with US citizens or falsely claiming to be crime victims. Many had applied for U-visas, which are usually granted to crime victims who assist law enforcement.

In March 2024, four people from California were sentenced in a Boston federal court for running a fake marriage agency. They staged hundreds of sham marriages, coached clients on interview answers, and submitted fake abuse claims under the Violence Against Women Act. They charged $20,000 to $35,000 per case. Investigators found over 600 fake applications between 2016 and 2022. All four were originally from the Philippines and worked with seven others. Agencies involved in the probe included Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, and USCIS.

Canada’s immigration authority, IRCC, issued a similar caution on February 14, 2025. “It can lead to serious legal repercussions,” the agency said. This comes as Canada reviews its immigration targets and begins checking documents submitted by foreign students and workers for potential fraud.

Jessica Vaughan, a director at the Centre for Immigration Studies, listed a series of measures that US authorities could adopt:

1. Congress should direct and fund agencies to conduct fraud assessments for all visa categories.

2. All immigration-related departments should report to Congress on fraud patterns and enforcement.

3. Marriage-based petitions should not be approved without in-person interviews.

4. Both sponsor and applicant should be at least 18 years old and financially independent.

5. Local officials issuing marriage certificates should be trained on fraud indicators.

6. DHS should set up a dedicated marriage fraud programme and tip line.

7. USCIS should help US citizens and legal residents who believe they’ve been tricked into fraudulent marriages.