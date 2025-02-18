PFRDA warns NPS & APY subscribers about ongoing fraud in their name

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has issued a public notice cautioning subscribers of the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) against rising fraudulent schemes. The PFRDA warns that fraudsters may use its name and NPS brand through SMS, calls, emails, websites, mobile apps, and social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram to lure individuals into traps and carry out cyberattacks, potentially leading to financial losses.

“The only official website of PFRDA is www.pfrda.org.in and the public are advised to be wary of phishing attempts by fake websites that replicate the official website closely with unnoticeable changes in the domain name,” PFRDA stated.

PFRDA always communicates via SMS using the sender ID – PFRDAI. If you receive any SMS mentioning PFRDA, NPS, APY, retirement wealth, or pension, please verify the sender before responding.

For official NPS-related queries:

Call centre: 1800 110 708

SMS: Send “NPS” to 56677

For official APY-related queries:

Call centre: 1800 110 069

The authority also urged users to perform due diligence when offered unrealistic returns, and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

“PFRDA as a best practice requires subscribers to ignore fake messages or calls promising unrealistic rewards. They should never share personal details like passwords or PRAN numbers. Be cautious of offers with too-good-to-be-true returns—verify them first. Only use official PFRDA/NPS Trust websites or apps for transactions,” said Rahul Sundaram, partner, IndiaLaw LLP.

How to remain protected against such fraud?

Avoid responding to suspicious SMS, calls, emails, or letters that make unrealistic or false promises.

Never share your sensitive personal or financial details, PRAN number, or passwords with anyone.

Be cautious and conduct thorough verification before engaging with individuals or entities offering unrealistic returns.

Do not make payments or contributions to unauthorised individuals or entities.

Always use the official websites or mobile applications of PFRDA, NPS Trust, or registered intermediaries for NPS/APY-related activities.

If you come across any fraudulent activities, promptly report them to the local police station with complete details.