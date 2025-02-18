Sarah Ali Khan's mother, Amrita Singh, buys flat in Juhu for Rs 18 crore

Bollywood actress Amrita Singh has acquired a residential apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, for Rs 18 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by IndexTap.com, a data driven buying platform. The transaction was registered in February 2025.

The property acquired by Amrita Singh, Sarah Ali Khan's mother, is located in Peninsula building in Nutan Laxmi Cooperative Housing Society Limited, which is a ready-to-move-in residential project. The apartment spans a built-up area of 2,712.9 sq. ft. and includes three car parking spaces. The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 90 lakh and a registration charge of Rs 30,000. The price per square foot amounts to Rs 66,359.

Juhu, one of Mumbai’s most prestigious and sought-after residential areas, is home to several Bollywood celebrities. Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Shakti Kapoor, also own apartments in Juhu.

In October 2024, Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh purchased two commercial office spaces in Andheri West in Mumbai for Rs 22.26 crore, registration documents accessed by FloorTap.com showed.The actors purchased two commercial units on the ninth floor from Veer Savarkar Projects Private Limited in a building known as Signature Building located off the Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai.The agreement value of each of the properties is Rs 11.13 crore each and the stamp duty paid is Rs 66.8 lakh. The built up area of each unit is 2,099 sq. ft and the carpet area is 1,905 sq. ft, the documents showed.

In July 2023, the actress, along with her mother, had bought an office unit on the fourth floor of the same building. The transaction was worth Rs 9 crore, and she paid a stamp duty of Rs 41.01 lakh. The deal came with three car parking spaces. The seller of the property was Aishwarya Property and Estates Pvt Ltd.