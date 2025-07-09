PIB flags PM Modi's deepfake video promising~1.25 lakh a day:How to be safe

No government affiliation: Neither PM Modi nor the government has any connection with such a platform, the scheme simply does not exist.

A pattern of misinformation

This is not an isolated incident. Another recent claim suggested a similar “earn ~10,000 per day” scheme launched by the PM. The PIB had trashed the claim, including a fake website, as entirely fake.

These deepfake scams exploit the trust citizens place in official sources and leverage emerging AI technologies to deceive.

What are deepfakes and why should you be worried?

Ultra-convincing fakes: Deepfakes use AI to generate realistic video or audio clips of public figures. These can impersonate anyone from political leaders to bank officials.

Fraudster tool: Scammers use deepfakes to trick you into sharing personal or financial information, or to invest in bogus schemes.