PIB flags PM Modi's deepfake video promising~1.25 lakh a day:How to be safe

A viral video claims PM Modi endorses an investment scheme promising daily profits of ~1.25 lakh. The government warns of deepfake technology being used to trick people. Stay alert!

PIB fact check
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
The Press Information Bureau's (PIB's) fact checking unit recently flagged a fake video in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen endorsing an investment plan that promised daily profits of ~1.25 lakh from just a ~21,000 investment. The government has made it clear that this video is fake.
 

What does the PIB say?

Deepfake alert: The video has been digitally manipulated using AI or deepfake technology, making it convincingly appear as though the PM is speaking about this “scheme”.
 
No government affiliation: Neither PM Modi nor the government has any connection with such a platform, the scheme simply does not exist.
 

A pattern of misinformation

This is not an isolated incident. Another recent claim suggested a similar “earn ~10,000 per day” scheme launched by the PM. The PIB had trashed the claim, including a fake website, as entirely fake.
 
These deepfake scams exploit the trust citizens place in official sources and leverage emerging AI technologies to deceive.
   

What are deepfakes and why should you be worried?

 
Ultra-convincing fakes: Deepfakes use AI to generate realistic video or audio clips of public figures. These can impersonate anyone from political leaders to bank officials.
 
Fraudster tool: Scammers use deepfakes to trick you into sharing personal or financial information, or to invest in bogus schemes.
   

How to stay safe?

 
Verify sources: Always check for official confirmation on government sites or the government’s social media handles.
 
Be cautious with links: Avoid clicking on unsolicited offers promising unreal returns.
 
Do not share OTPs or passwords: No legitimate scheme will ask for them.
 
Use official fact-check channels: Organisations like PIB Fact Check and banks like SBI regularly alert citizens about fake schemes.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

