Planning a baby? Time for a 'financial check' for prospective parents

Prominent finance influencer Neha Nagar recently ignited a lively debate after addressing the rising costs of parenthood in India.

In her Instagram video, which has amassed over 2 million views, Nagar provided a detailed breakdown of expenses associated with having a child. She estimated that a normal pregnancy could cost around ₹50,000, while in vitro fertilization (IVF) could range from ₹1 to ₹2 lakh. Delivery expenses, she noted, vary between ₹60,000–₹80,000 for normal births and up to ₹1.3 lakh for C-sections.

However, what truly caught viewers' attention was her suggestion to budget ₹80,000–₹90,000 for a child’s first birthday and to have ₹3–4 lakh in savings before planning for parenthood.

The post, meant to serve as a “reality check” for prospective parents, garnered over 60,000 likes, but also sparked a wave of comments. Many followers argued that the estimates Nagar shared were reflective of an upper-middle-class urban lifestyle, making them unrealistic for the average Indian household.

Unrealistic or useful financial planning?

Critics contend that Nagar’s figures could place unnecessary pressure on young couples contemplating parenthood. Many commenters pointed out that children in India are often raised on much smaller budgets. They argued that assumptions like requiring ₹1 lakh in monthly expenses before having a child might paint an overly expensive picture of parenting, potentially discouraging hopeful parents. Several followers highlighted the role of joint family support, affordable healthcare options, and government schemes in making parenting more accessible for many Indian families.

“While the Rs 80,000 first birthday budget may suit some, it’s not representative of the majority,” commented one user. Others expressed concern that the video missed mentioning more economical options, like government hospitals, which can make delivery costs far lower than those in private facilities.

Financial planning with realistic goals, clarifies Neha

In response to the backlash, Nagar clarified that her post aimed to encourage thoughtful financial planning rather than suggest that high expenses are necessary to raise a child. She emphasised that her intention was to inspire followers to prepare for unforeseen costs and to think about both short-term and long-term financial stability. Acknowledging that her estimates reflect an urban lifestyle, Neha encouraged families to adapt her suggestions to their own circumstances, highlighting alternatives such as utilising government hospitals and leaning on family support where possible.

A balanced perspective on parenting costs

Nagar’s viral post may have sparked debate, but its core message underscores the importance of financial readiness and planning. By addressing how lifestyle choices influence costs and acknowledging alternative options, her advice resonates with both urban and average households. Whether families opt for lavish celebrations or modest gatherings, the key takeaway remains- start preparing financially while tailoring budgets to suit individual needs and resources.

