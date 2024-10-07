Want to visit Kedarnath? Pilgrims must be aware of helicopter ticket fraud

The popularity of helicopter services for the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has led to a surge in fraudulent activities targeting pilgrims. Scammers are exploiting high demand for these services to deceive unsuspecting travelers.





The Kedarnath Helicopter service is available from Sirsi, Phata and Guptkashi. However, during peak season, the high demand for helicopter bookings allow fraudsters to take advantage of pilgrims by creating fake websites that resemble the official Char Dham booking website. Twenty-six cases of helicopter ticketing frauds have been registered in different districts of Uttarakhand including Rudraprayag, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Dehradun and Chamoli over two years in 2023 and 2024, office of the Inspector General of Police (IG) Garhwal said in response to an RTI query. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Moreover, there are many fake websites with agents who sell fake Kedarnath helicopter tickets through phone calls, emails, WhatsApp or text messages. Once you have made the payment, these scammers stop answering calls and completely disappear. Some are even using Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook to reach out to people directly with false advertisments. They create fake profiles, pages or groups or act as travel agents or representatives of authrorised helicopter services.

Scammers pose as representatives of reputable agencies like Himalayan Heli, Pawan Hans, Thumby Aviation, and IRCTC. They offer non-existent tickets at government-approved rates, claiming quick delivery and requesting personal information, after which they demand advance payments using fraudulent QR codes or other methods.

These fraudsters lure potential victims by claiming they can provide helicopter tickets upon receiving personal information such as Aadhaar cards and Yatra registration numbers. They promise ticket delivery within 30 minutes and ask for a 25% advance payment, with the balance due upon receipt of tickets.



How the scam works:

Fake Websites and Agents: Fraudsters create fake websites and social media profiles posing as legitimate helicopter ticket booking agents.

Misleading Information: They provide false information about ticket availability and prices, often charging exorbitant rates.

Advance Payments: Victims are lured into making advance payments for tickets that never materialize.

Disappearance: Once the payment is made, the scammers disappear, leaving the victims stranded.

Impact on pilgrims:

Financial Loss: Victims lose their money and may face significant financial hardship.

Disruption of Travel Plans: The scams can disrupt the pilgrims' carefully planned Char Dham Yatra

Loss of Trust: The prevalence of such scams can erode trust in legitimate booking channels.





Here's a message from the Uttarakhand police for pilgrims: Avoid fraud in the name of fake helicopter tickets for Chardham Yatra including Kedarnath Dham.

Only IRCTC HeliYatra Website (https://heliyatra.irctc.co.in) is providing online helicopter ticket booking to Shri Kedarnath Dham. (Keep checking this website from time to time to get updates for ticket booking.)

Attempting to book through any other website or through phone calls or WhatsApp may lead you to cyber fraudsters.

MHA Toll free No. 1930 to report online Cyber crime related frauds.

Agents/Touts are not authorized to sell Helicopter tickets for Shri Kedarnath Dham from (Sersi, Phata & Guptkashi).

Passenger will be responsible for the consequences, if the helicopter tickets got booked through any agents.

IRCTC has not authorized any agents for online booking Helicopter tickets to passengers from (Sersi, Phata & Guptkashi) to visit Shri kedarnath Dham. The official IRCTC HeliYatra website is the only verified platform for booking helicopter tickets to Shri Kedarnath Dham. It is crucial for pilgrims to ensure their bookings are legitimate by checking their tickets on this site.

Prevention Tips: