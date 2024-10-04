Concerned about your credit health? Paisabazaar AI advisor will help

Paisabazaar has announced a new service that uses artificial intelligence to offer personalised advice about a person’s credit health, seeking to help credit behaviour and decisions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp PB Assist provides “real-time, actionable insights” to help consumers better manage and build their credit health, said the company in a statement. The service is part of Paisabazaar’s subscription-based credit improvement services “With PB Assist we aim to take the consumer experience to the next level. The tailor-made real-time insights and recommendations offered by PB Assist would help consumers, particularly those who need to climb up the credit ladder,” said Radhika Binani, chief product officer at Paisabazaar.

PB Assist, which is in a beta version, will analyse data on loans, credit card use and repayment to provide personalised recommendations. As the service evolves, it will use predictive analytics and pattern recognition to offer even deeper insights, including forecasting behaviour and identifying potential risk areas.

“Our industry-first chatbot delivers real-time credit insights, making the experience more seamless and interactive. The goal is to help consumers swiftly make informed decisions and manage their credit health effectively,” said Binani.

With PB Assist, Paisabazaar aims to raise awareness and provide solutions for consumers with damaged credit, helping them improve their financial standing and climb the credit ladder. The service underscores Paisabazaar’s broader mission of enhancing financial literacy and promoting responsible credit behaviour across the country.

Paisabazaar partners with four credit bureaus in India to give customers free credit scores every month. Till date, over 45 million consumers in 823 cities and towns have accessed their free scores at Paisabazaar’s platform.