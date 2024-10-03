As housing prices surge in top cities, there are ways to strike a good deal

The residential real estate market in India is witnessing a bull run. Average residential property prices in the top seven cities have increased 46 per cent between Q3 2021 and Q3 2024, according to data from real estate consultancy ANAROCK. The rise was particularly steep over the past year, with average prices surging by 23 per cent.

Factors driving price increase Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The price growth is mainly due to an increase in the prices of construction raw materials and an overall rise in demand,” says Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, ANAROCK Group.

Income growth has been steady for three years. “That is providing households the comfort to commit to house purchases,” says Vivek Rathi, national director of research, Knight Frank India.







ALSO READ: After a 2-year bull run, home sales are down 11%, property prices up by 23% While the price increase may seem steep in the short term, it appears more moderate over a longer period. “Over 7-10 years, property prices have grown at an annualised rate of 6-8 per cent,” says Vikas Wadhawan, group chief financial officer, Housing.com and Proptiger.com. He adds that property price movements are not consistent. They tend to rise in spurts when market sentiment is positive. Similar sharp increases were witnessed between 2004 and 2006, and again between 2010 and 2013.

“This time, property prices had paused for a longer while, which is why the increase in the past few quarters has been sharper,” says Wadhawan.



Kumar also believes that structural changes in Indian real estate (such as demonetisation and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act, 2016, or RERA) had kept prices stagnant, making the recent rise long overdue.

Should end users buy now?

Most people are committed to a property for the long term. “If the commitment is for at least 15-20 years, then it makes sense to close the deal without waiting for the right price,” says Rathi.

The price rise is expected to continue, though it may perhaps not be as steep as over the past year. Therefore, there may not be much to gain by waiting. Real estate cycles tend to be long, and the current bull run, which is three to four years old, could continue for a few more years. “Now is the best time to buy. Genuine buyers with the financial means, especially those looking to purchase their first home, should not wait any longer,” says Kumar.



Property strategy





ALSO READ: Mumbai city registers 12% increase in property registrations in Jan-Sep For end users, financial preparedness should be a key consideration. They should be in a position to pay at least 20-30 per cent of the property’s price as a down payment. The equated monthly instalment (EMI) on the borrowed amount should not exceed 40 per cent of their take-home salary. Additionally, they should have 12-18 months’ worth of expenses set aside as emergency funds. It’s also crucial to purchase a term insurance plan that covers the loan amount, to avoid losing the house due to the breadwinner’s early demise.



Buyers may consider compromising on size to make the purchase fit their budget. Another option is to buy a house in a peripheral area (albeit with good connectivity to central areas). “End users must avoid areas where physical and social infrastructure are still underdeveloped,” says Rathi.

Another option is to opt for an under-construction property, which typically comes at a lower price than a ready-to-move-in property. “If you go for an under-construction property, opting for a branded developer will curtail risk,” says Kumar.

Buyers should conduct thorough research to ensure they do not overpay. “Compare the price of the property you are considering with similar properties in the vicinity. If the target property has a higher price tag, check whether it offers superior features and amenities,” says Vimal Nadar, head of research, Colliers India.



Avoid these mistakes

Avoid rushing into a purchase decision solely due to rising prices. Ensure that the location you select meets the needs of all family members. “It should be within a reasonable distance from both you and your spouse’s workplace, as well as your children’s school or college. Additionally, access to healthcare facilities for elderly parents should be a priority,” says Wadhawan.





ALSO READ: Affordable housing supply in India's top 6 cities slows to a trickle Ensure the project has all the necessary approvals from RERA. “Verify the project details on the RERA website,” says Nadar.

If you want to avoid construction risks, it may be better to choose a project where there is some visibility on completion. Rathi suggests that buyers will reduce the risk of delivery delays by doing so.