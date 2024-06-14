Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Planning to invest in property? Know more about fractional ownership option

Planning to invest in property? Know more about fractional ownership option

It is a form of collaborative investment where a group collectively purchases a property

Run-up to LS polls: Businesses await short term consumption-led spike
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The real estate industry offers fractional ownership that allows multiple investors to share a single property. This approach is popular among investors seeking to diversify their portfolios without purchasing a property.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is fractional ownership?
 
Fractional ownership is a form of collaborative investment where a group collectively purchases a property, with each owning a fraction or a share of the asset. The arrangement enables investors to pool their resources and acquire high-value properties that may otherwise be out of reach for individual buyers. By dividing the cost of the property among multiple owners, fractional ownership lowers the entry barrier in real estate investment.
 
Things to keep in mind before investing in fractional ownership property:
 
Research
 
Research the fractional ownership partner or firm thoroughly.
 
Check the background of key investors and their financial position.
 
Ensure the facilitator is backed by a financially sound team.
 
Property
 
Decide whether you want to invest in residential, commercial, or industrial properties based on your risk tolerance and investment goals.
 
Prime locations offer better rental yields and appreciation.
 
Review the financial projections, including expected rental income, appreciation potential, and associated costs.
 
Legality
 
Verify if the facilitator has permission to work as a fractional investment facilitator.
 
Fractional ownership is structured through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) or Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). Ensure the investment is legal and compliant with regulatory requirements.
 
Look for a fractional investment opportunity with a tech-enabled management system. Ensure the investment can be tracked online.
 
Opt for easy exit options and no hidden clauses.
 
“Similar to buying stocks, fractional investment in real estate via publicly listed REITs offers access to such assets at minimal investment amounts. For example, a unit of Embassy Office Park REIT is available at Rs 365. This is one of the largest REITs in India and buying a unit makes you a fractional holder of predominantly leased-out 45 million sq ft of office space. Over the last 12 months, this REIT has given a dividend yield of 5.8 per cent and a price appreciation of more than 20 per cent,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer at Grip Invest.
 
Fractional ownership has disadvantages. One is the limited control over the property – decisions regarding its management and use are typically made collectively by all owners. Disagreement among co-owners can lead to complication and conflicts. Furthermore, the liquidity of fractional ownership shares may be limited compared to other investment vehicles, as finding a buyer for a fractional share can be more challenging than selling an entire property.

Also Read

Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru: Top cities for fractional ownership REITS

Fractional ownership likely to list over Rs 4,000 cr worth of existing AUM

Rs 4K cr and rising: How fractional ownerships are revolutionising realty

Dubai leaks: Guess which country's citizens own most property in this city?

New kid on the block: Real estate FOPs ready to roll out bit-sized Reits

You may have to pay more for ATM withdrawals as operators seek hike in fees

General Provident Fund interest rate announced for June quarter: Know more

Are adventure sports covered in travel insurance? Here's what you must know

Tax law on assets abroad; heat shield at home: Top personal finance stories

Business and economic cycle funds: Dynamic style provides the edge

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Investment tips

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story