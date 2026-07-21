Pre-filled forms, guaranteed returns:Red flags when buying insurance online

Buying insurance online takes a few minutes. While speed is convenient, it removes the traditional safety net of human advice. When you buy online, you act as your own underwriter. The situation where this matters most is the moment right before you hit “pay now” on a web aggregator. Mistakes made here do not show up immediately; they lie dormant for years until you file a hospital or death claim, only to discover your “comprehensive” policy is full of loopholes.

The pre-action phase

The trigger for a bad online insurance purchase is almost always a manufactured rush. It usually starts with a looming tax-saving deadline in March or an aggressive retargeting ad offering a limited-time discount on premium rates. This artificial urgency pushes you to buy a financial product like it is a pair of shoes, skipping the crucial evaluation phase.

The early warning signs you must watch for are embedded in the marketing language of the website. ‘No medical tests required’: If a health- or term-insurance platform promises instant issuance without a medical check-up for a high-value cover, it is a red flag. The insurer is simply deferring the underwriting until you make a claim, at which point they will dig through your past medical records to find a reason to reject the payout.

If a health- or term-insurance platform promises instant issuance without a medical check-up for a high-value cover, it is a red flag. The insurer is simply deferring the underwriting until you make a claim, at which point they will dig through your past medical records to find a reason to reject the payout. ‘Guaranteed returns plus protection’: This language means the site is pushing an endowment or unit-linked insurance plan (ULIP). These are high-commission products designed to look like investments but fail to provide adequate life cover.

This language means the site is pushing an endowment or unit-linked insurance plan (ULIP). These are high-commission products designed to look like investments but fail to provide adequate life cover. Pre-filled forms: Aggregator websites often auto-select ‘No’ on the medical history questionnaire to speed up your checkout process. The in-action phase To prevent long-term damage to your portfolio, you must establish strict rules before you add a policy to your digital cart.

Product choices: Always separate your needs. Choose pure term insurance for life cover and a standalone family floater health insurance for medical emergencies. Completely ignore bundled products that the website algorithms suggest at checkout. Watch the limits: When evaluating When evaluating health insurance online, immediately search the fine print for two specific limits: Room-rent capping: A 1 per cent room rent limit on a Rs 5 lakh policy means you can only claim Rs 5,000 per day for the hospital room. If you choose a room costing Rs 8,000, the insurer will not just deduct the Rs 3,000 difference; they will proportionately reduce your entire hospital bill (surgery, doctor fees, medicines) by that same ratio. Always buy policies with no room-rent capping.

A 1 per cent room rent limit on a Rs 5 lakh policy means you can only claim Rs 5,000 per day for the hospital room. If you choose a room costing Rs 8,000, the insurer will not just deduct the Rs 3,000 difference; they will proportionately reduce your entire hospital bill (surgery, doctor fees, medicines) by that same ratio. Always buy policies with no room-rent capping. Co-payment clauses: This forces you to pay a fixed percentage of every claim out of your own pocket. Ensure your policy has zero co-pay. The habit of absolute honesty: Online forms make it incredibly easy to hide facts. Do not rely on your memory. Pull out your old medical files and declare everything—past surgeries, existing hypertension, smoking habits or family medical history. A rejected claim is infinitely more expensive than a slightly higher premium caused by declaring a pre-existing condition. What to do if the problem has already started affecting your finances Online forms make it incredibly easy to hide facts. Do not rely on your memory. Pull out your old medical files and declare everything—past surgeries, existing hypertension, smoking habits or family medical history. A rejected claim is infinitely more expensive than a slightly higher premium caused by declaring a pre-existing condition.

The after-action phase Many people realise they bought the wrong policy online months or years after the fact. If a bad policy is quietly draining your cash flow or leaving you dangerously underinsured, you must perform damage control. The free-look window: If you bought the policy within the last 15 to 30 days, you are legally entitled to a free-look period. You can cancel the policy online with zero questions asked and receive a near-full refund. Use this immediately if you realise you bought an expensive hybrid plan by mistake.

If you bought the policy within the last 15 to 30 days, you are legally entitled to a free-look period. You can cancel the policy online with zero questions asked and receive a near-full refund. Use this immediately if you realise you bought an expensive hybrid plan by mistake. Porting health policies: If you have been paying for a health insurance policy for three years but just discovered it has terrible sub-limits or caps, do not simply cancel it, as you will lose the waiting periods you have already served. Instead, use the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s portability rules to transfer your policy to a better insurer 45 days before your renewal date.

If you have been paying for a health insurance policy for three years but just discovered it has terrible sub-limits or caps, do not simply cancel it, as you will lose the waiting periods you have already served. Instead, use the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s portability rules to transfer your policy to a better insurer 45 days before your renewal date. Surrendering bad life insurance: If you are trapped in an expensive endowment policy that is crippling your ability to save for an emergency fund, surrender it or convert it to a paid-up status. You will lose some of the principal you invested, but accepting this sunk cost is better than throwing good money after bad for the next 20 years. Beyond the immediate product choices, you must also recognise the inherent bias built into online aggregator platforms. While these websites present themselves as neutral marketplaces, they are essentially digital brokers. The ‘Top Recommended’ or ‘Bestseller’ tags you see are frequently driven by the commission structures the aggregator has negotiated with specific insurers, not by the intrinsic quality of the policy. Therefore, you should never blindly trust the default sorting order. Always manually filter the options based on your specific criteria, such as “zero co-pay” or “no sub-limits”.

Furthermore, do not fall into the trap of over-relying on the claim settlement ratio (CSR). Online platforms prominently display CSR percentages such as 99.2 per cent to build trust. However, CSR is a blended metric that includes tiny, easily settled claims alongside massive, complex ones. A high CSR does not guarantee your specific Rs 20 lakh health claim will be approved seamlessly. Instead of staring at the CSR, spend that time researching the insurer’s incurred claim ratio (ICR) and reading independent consumer forums to understand how the company behaves when a catastrophic claim is filed. True digital diligence means looking past all the glossy marketing numbers and fully understanding the actual mechanics of the underlying insurance contract.

FAQs What red flags should one watch out for when buying insurance? The biggest red flag is an online checkout process that feels too smooth. If a platform allows you to buy a Rs 2 crore term-life policy or a Rs 20 lakh health policy in three clicks without asking detailed questions about your occupational hazards, family history or lifestyle habits (such as drinking and smoking), the policy is structurally weak and primed for a claim rejection. Which simple rule prevents most of the damage? The golden rule is: Never mix insurance and investment. Whenever an online platform promises that you will ‘get your premiums back’ or earn a bonus at the end of the policy term, close the tab. Buy pure protection (term and health) and invest your actual savings in mutual funds or fixed deposits.